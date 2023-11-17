About Cookies on This Site

Pedestal de Almacenamiento para lavadoras de 27", color Acero

Pedestal de Almacenamiento para lavadoras de 27", color Acero

Gaveta de almacenamiento para artículos esenciales de lavado

Pedestal de Almacenamiento

Te brinda un amplio espacio para almacenar los artículos básicos de lavandería y así aprovechar el lugar al máximo.

Estas sólidas bases elevan tu electrodoméstico del piso mas de 30 cm. para una mayor comodidad al llenar y vaciar la lavadora. Con el espacio adicional minimizarás el desorden en tu lavandería.

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones producto (AxAxP,cm)

68,5 x 34,5 x 72,1

