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Características principales:

    Reducción de desenfoque de movimiento de 1 ms

    Obtenga imágenes sin rastros y acciones más rápidas con un tiempo de respuesta de 1 ms con Motion Blur Reduction.
    UltraWide® 21: 9

    Monitor IPS Full HD

    La relación de aspecto 21: 9 del monitor UltraWide hace que los juegos y las películas sean más atractivos que nunca. La nitidez de la resolución Full HD de 1080p con IPS marca la diferencia. En pocas palabras, desde cualquier ángulo de visión, todo es más claro y más detallado en Full HD.

    Características avanzadas para juegos

    El Monitor Gamer LG 25UM58G también tiene algunas características para mejorar tu juego. Al activar la Sincronización de acción dinámica el monitor responde a la velocidad de sus habilidades y deja ver a los enemigos en los lugares más oscuros con el Estabilizador negro.

    Modo de juego

    Establece las condiciones de juego ideales en el modo de juego. Hay 3 modos para jugadores: 2 modos de disparo en primera persona e incluso un modo de estrategia predefinido en tiempo real.

    Control en pantalla

    El control en pantalla coloca una serie de configuraciones esenciales en una ventana conveniente para facilitar el acceso. La configuración de volumen, brillo, preajustes de modo de imagen, Screen Split 2.0 y Dual Controller, además de muchos otros, ahora se pueden ajustar con solo unos pocos clics del mouse, en lugar de los botones físicos del monitor.

    División de Pantalla 2.0

    Personalice el diseño de su monitor para realizar múltiples tareas con la última versión de LG Screen Split. Cambie el tamaño y muestre varias ventanas al mismo tiempo, con 14 opciones que incluyen cuatro opciones diferentes de imagen en imagen (PIP).

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

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      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

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