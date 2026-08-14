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Características principales:

    6 parlantes y un Subwoofer inlambrica (200 Vatios)

    Siente la profundidad de los sonidos con las 6 bocinas de la barra y el wireless inalámbrico de (200 vatios)

    Sound Sync Wireless

    Conecta tu barra de sonito a tu LG Smart TV via Bluetooth.

    Conexión vía Bluetooth

    Disfruta de tu música favorita con las opciones de conexión de audio inalambrica, con la tecnología Bluetooth

    Google Cast

    Barra de sonido de LG, tienen Google cast pre-cargado, de manera que puedes conectar tu Celular (Andriod ó iOS), Tablet, Mac, PC o Chromebook.

    Garantía de 1 año

    "La garantía sobre accesorios no consumibles de la marca LG Electronics y descritos en el certificado de garantía de LG es de doce (12) meses, para los electrodomésticos de la marca LG Electronics, que sean producidos e identificados con serial de fabrica de origen a partir de mayo de 2015".

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

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      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

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