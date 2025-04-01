Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitores LG UltraGear, en fondo Morado, con icono de envío gratis

Aprovecha el Gamer Week

Mejora tu setup con los
Monitores LG UltraGear

Disfruta hasta 15% dto. con esta promo

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Descuento para LG Members

Como afiliado a LG.com, obten un 5% de descuento a partir de la segunda compra 1

 

1. Descuento a Suscriptores: a partir de tu segunda compra como afiliado de LG.com, recibirás un 5% de descuento como afiliado para canjear una vez al mes, en la tienda en línea de LG para todos los pedidos. Esto tiene validez mientras la política de afiliación LG permanezca vigente.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

