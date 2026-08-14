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Características principales:

    Controla el entretenimiento en tu hogar con tu Magic Remote 2022

    ¡Con LG Magic Remote pasas de tener un televisor ordinario a uno Extraordinario! Te permite navegar por tu Smart TV de una manera más sencilla e intuitiva.
    Disfruta de comandos de voz, puntero y scroll, botones que te llevaran a tus apps favoritas y mucho más.

    Imagen en angulo con textos destacando funcionalidades como inteligencia artificial, reconocimiento de voz, puntero y scroll, botones accesibles

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    *La función NFC puede variar según el modelo y procesador de tu televisor LG, Por favor revisar las especificaciones de cada modelo.
    *La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
    *Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.
    *Los servicios de Hey Google y Alexa pueden variar y no estar disponibles en su país.

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