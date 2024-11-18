Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo exclusivo TV 55 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

Combo exclusivo TV 55 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T

55QNED80TSA.XG2

Combo exclusivo TV 55 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T

(0)
Front view
2 Productos en este paquete
Front View

55QNED80TSA

TV 55 Pulgadas QNED80 - 55QNED80TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Front View

XG2TBK

LG XBOOM XG2T Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - Resistência militar, à prova d'água (IP67), 10 horas de Bateria e Cordão Ajustável

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Experimenta un sonido potente con Parlante XG2T
  • Más de 160 canales gratuitos con LG CHANNELS
  • Tu TV como NUEVO: Actualizaciones sistema operativo.
  • Lleva la calidad de LG, dentro y fuera de casa.

Resumen del producto

Experimenta la excelencia visual con el televisor QNED de 55 pulgadas de LG. Sumérgete con colores más precisos y con más brillo, disfruta de detalles más realistas que hacen que cada escena cobre vida. Lleva tu TV 55QNED80TSA ahora con más de 160 canales gratis y tu TV estará como NUEVO hasta por 5 años gracias a las actualizaciones operativas, tal como tu celular. Redefine tu experiencia y acompáñala con el Parlante XG2T con su sonido potente y resistencia militar. ¡Cómpralo ya!

LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG QNED montado en la pared en una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

Un hombre sentado en el suelo escuchando música con un LG XBOOM Go XG2T colgado en su mochila.

Potencia tus aventuras cotidianas

Te acompaña a donde sea que vayas. Sumérgete en un sonido potente con nuestro parlante LG XBOOM Go.

Estándares militares

Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes

Potencia al máximo todas tus aventuras al aire libre con el XG2T. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., este dispositivo ofrece una durabilidad comprobada y un rendimiento óptimo.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T Pruebas y certificación de la norma MIL-STD-810 a cargo de Laboratorios KOLAS. Ha superado 7 diferentes pruebas MIL-STD 810H de durabilidad realizadas por un laboratorio independiente conforme a los estándares del ejército de Estados Unidos.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 236 x 783 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 074 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,9

Peso del televisor con soporte

15,3

Peso del embalaje

19,6

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (1Way)

Potencia de salida

5W

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

5W

Modo de espera

0.5W

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

10

PESO

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

Peso Neto

0,28 kg

EQ

EQ personalizado(App)

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

ACCESORIO

Cable USB tipo C

Correa

Tarjeta de garantía

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Multipunto

Bloqueo de seguridad

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Qué opina la gente

