Combo TV 65QNED80TSA + Barra de sonido S70TR Mayor nivel- color-brillo

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view

65QNED80TSA

TV 65 Pulgadas QNED80 - 65QNED80TSA - Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

S70TR

LG Soundbar S70TR - Dolby Atmos - Sonido potente 500W
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS  

Cada año tu TV LG QNED como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con las categorías Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para ti".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

LG TV QNED ultra Grande

La escala de pulgadas de los TV LG QNED te cautivarán

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Mira todo tu contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfruta de la  claridad y escala incomparable para ver tus contenidos, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

Audio óptimo con LG QNED

Con LG QNED y la barra de sonido S70TR es el complemento perfecto en diseño y rendimiento sonoro

Sonido más envolvente

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte QNED a juego en un salón gris y de madera en perspectiva angular, mostrando a un hombre tocando la guitarra frente al océano. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en un salón reproduciendo la actuación de una orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG, complementan la experiencia de tu LG TV

El diseño ideal de LG QNED

Combina a la perfección con LG QNED

Disruta de una experiencia inmersiva con LG QNED y la nueva barra de sonido S70TR diseñada para armonizar tus espacios

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared color crema con el soporte para TV a juego QNED. En la televisión se reproduce un vídeo de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor hay un moderno soporte de madera geométrico. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED en una pared con el soporte para TV a juego QNED en un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, con juguetes para niños. En la televisión se ve un vídeo de un niño tocando el violonchelo.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 840 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22,5

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 840 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 456 x 904 x 295

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 167 x 295

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22,5

Peso del televisor con soporte

22,9

Peso del embalaje

29,6

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

5.1.1

Potencia de salida

500 W

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

5.1.1

Potencia de salida

500 W

Número de altavoces

9 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Música

Cine

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Voz clara Pro

Deportes

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

Dolby Atmos

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Entrada HDMI

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

Pasante

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

120Hz

Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

Dolby Vision

HDR10

Pasante (4K)

VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

WOW Vinculación

WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Altavoz Posterior

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

Principal

3,0 kg

Peso bruto

15,4 kg

Altavoz Posterior (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

33 W

Consumo de energía (Altavoz posterior)

20 W

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo en apagado (Altavoz posterior)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

Soporte de pared

Mando a distancia

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096022306

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

Muestreo

24bit/96kHz

Qué opina la gente

