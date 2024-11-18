Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo exclusivo TV 75 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG8T

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Instalación VIP sin costo. Puede escoger si se realiza a mesa o a pared (Base a pared fija se lleva por separado). Revise los TyC aquí

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

Combo exclusivo TV 75 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG8T

75QNED85TSA.XG8

Combo exclusivo TV 75 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG8T

(0)
Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal de LG QNED TV, QNED85 con texto de LG QNED, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla

75QNED85TSA

TV 75 Pulgadas QNED85 - 75QNED85TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Vista frontal

XG8T

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG8T - Sound Boost - Light Studio

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Disfruta de la música en cualquier momento y lugar
  • Más de 160 canales gratuitos con LG CHANNELS
  • Tu TV como NUEVO: Actualizaciones sistema operativo.
  • Lleva la calidad de LG, dentro y fuera de casa.

Resumen del producto

Descubre la excelencia visual con el televisor QNED de 75 pulgadas. Sumérgete con colores más precisos y con más brillo, disfruta de detalles más realistas que hacen que cada escena cobre vida. Lleva tu TV 75QNED85TSA ahora con más de 160 canales gratis y tu TV estará como NUEVO hasta por 5 años gracias a las actualizaciones operativas, tal como tu celular. Lleva tu LG Woofer y disfruta de tu música favorita en cualquier momento y lugar hasta por 15 horas.

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 8 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89,QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 8

Con el procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED,tu experiencia televisiva es única  

Inmersión desde dentro. Con Nuestro procesador avanzado de Inteligencia artificial alpha 8 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la calidad de imagen

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T se sitúa sobre una mesa metálica con iluminación naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, hay gente que disfruta de la música.


Enciende, juega y potencia!

Enciende el ambiente y experimenta un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go XG8T.
Sound Boost

Haz que todo sea más divertido gracias a un sonido más potente

Con tan solo pulsar el botón Sound Boost, podrás ampliar el campo sonoro y disfrutar de tu música favorita con más volumen.

LG XBOOM GO XG8T sitúado sobre la mesa. El botón Sound Boost está ampliado y los efectos de onda de sonido están debajo del parlante.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 677 x 965 x 30,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

33,0

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

Escalador AI

α8 IA Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Sí (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Sí (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

IA Sound Pro α8  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 677 x 965 x 30,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 677 x 1 032 x 359

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 820 x 1 115 x 200

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 349 x 359

Peso del televisor sin soporte

33,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

34,0

Peso del embalaje

44,0

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

400 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806091888105

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806084760241

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

60W + 60W

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

50 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

442 x 262 x 212 mm

Altavoz

370 x 151 x 147 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

4,9 kg

Peso Neto

3,0 kg

EQ

EQ personalizado(App)

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Conector para adaptador de AC

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

CONECTIVIDAD

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

Correa

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

120 x 84 mm

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1.57" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas