窗口式冷氣機清潔服務 (2 匹, 2.5 匹)

3H02932B
主要功能

  • 清洗面板及隔塵網
  • 冷氣機專用清潔藥水
  • 清洗水盤淤塞物
W3NQ18RSAD0
W3NQ24RSAD0

服務範圍：

香港島、九龍、新界及指定離島地區（赤柱、大潭、石澳、淺水灣、西貢、東涌市中心、馬灣及愉景灣 僅限星期一、四、六提供服務）。

 

有關冷氣機深層清潔服務條款及細則，請參閱 : https://www.lg.com/hk/promotions/air-conditioner-term-conditions/

