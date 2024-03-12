We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 超寬個人電視 29UT55
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
6bit+FRC(16.7M)
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m² (Center, 1 point)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (Typ)
14ms
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面/側面 (HDMI 1EA)
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 2EA)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
其他
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
RCA
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
後面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
Tuner Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
Others
DTMB
-
PAL Multi
Yes
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
內置
-
輸出功率
7W
電源
-
類型
Adapter (Desktop Type)
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
42W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
2560*1080
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom (Center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
國家
Hong Kong
-
語言數目
2 Language (English/ 中文)
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
TV,AV,Component : Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2 HDMI/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Triple XD engine
Yes(RF,Component,AV)
-
ARC-PC
Yes (Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2, 1:1)
-
ARC-Video
21:9, 16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Just Scan – DTV, Component (720p↑) Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component
-
PIP
Yes
-
DVR / Time Machine
Ready(External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
----- 聲音 -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
MaxxAudio
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- 一般功能 -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色亮面
-
背版顏色
黑色亮面
-
支架顏色
黑色亮面
-
底座
黑色亮面
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º-20º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
703.0*213.2*414.2
-
套裝(無底座)
703.0*64.0*328.5
-
掛牆
75*75
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
5.9
-
套裝 (無底座)
5.5
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes 1ea : Owners Manual 1ea : Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows), Screen split(OS:Mac)