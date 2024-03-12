About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

更多選擇，
精彩源源不絕

LG QNED 現推出比以往更大的尺寸、更高的規格和更多的選擇。不論您是在尋找一流的 8K Mini LED 電視、令人讚嘆的全能 4K 電視、適合遊戲、電影、運動的電視抑或其他選擇， LG QNED 都在等著您。

Table Caption
特性 QNED81 QNED81 QNED81
QNED81 上的藍色草地影像。
QNED81 上的藍色草地影像。
QNED81 上的藍色草地影像。
顯示器 4K 86“ 4K 75“ 4K 65"
miniLED - - -
精準調光 調光專業技術 調光專業技術 調光專業技術
色彩 - - -
超強對比度 - - -
音訊 2.2 Ch. / 40W 2.2 Ch. / 40W 2.0 Ch. / 20W
支架 掛牆式，可選支架 掛牆式，可選支架 掛牆式，可選支架
處理器 α7 第五代人工智能處理器 4K α7 第五代人工智能處理器 4K α7 第五代人工智能處理器 4K
HDR HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
帶寬 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI 功能 ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
遊戲 遊戲畫質提升功能 / 儀表板 / HGiG 遊戲畫質提升功能 / 儀表板 / HGiG 遊戲畫質提升功能 / 儀表板 / HGiG
智能 Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
語音控制 遙控 遙控 遙控
平台 webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22
時刻準備就緒 - - -
房與房共享功能 接收器 接收器 接收器
購買地點 購買地點 購買地點

*每個產品的影像和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。
*產品設計和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。