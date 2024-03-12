We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
更多選擇，
精彩源源不絕
LG QNED 現推出比以往更大的尺寸、更高的規格和更多的選擇。不論您是在尋找一流的 8K Mini LED 電視、令人讚嘆的全能 4K 電視、適合遊戲、電影、運動的電視抑或其他選擇， LG QNED 都在等著您。
*每個產品的影像和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。
*產品設計和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。