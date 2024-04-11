Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inveter Motor, Middle Free Silver

T70SKSF4Z

LG T70SKSF4Z-Washing-Machines-Front-View
LG T70SKSF4Z Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Better Washing with LG Smart Motion

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
LG T70SKSF4Z 7 kg Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off by a power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped at, adjusting accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.
LG T70SKSF4Z 7 kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

Fuzzy

Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

Quick Wash

For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg

Tub Clean

Smart Cleaning

To sterilize the inner and outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

Wool

For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

Jeans

Use when washing jeans of different sizes

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 910 x 560
Technology
Smart Inverter Technology
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Jet Spray+

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 910 x 560

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1210

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 910 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    31.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Lid Type

    Opaque

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    No

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Hygiene 40

    No

  • Sanitary 60

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    8 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806098641154

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inveter Motor, Middle Free Silver