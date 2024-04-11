We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
Punch+ 3
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 910 x 560
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1210
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 910 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
31.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
No
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto
-
WaveForce
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
8 Levels
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084111258
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
T75SKMB1Z
7.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Black