The offer is applicable on select Models only: MJEN326SFW & MJEN326UFW. Products shown in the creative are for illustration only and, actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may differ from model to model. LG makes no express representation with respect to quality and performance of third party product, and LG shall not be directly or indirectly responsible/ liable for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, arising out of such third party benefits/service/gifts. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Court and shall be governed by the law applicable in India.

Details to use Scan To Cook Feature:

Customer need to mandatorily register in LG ThinQ App

Currently below ITC Master Chef Frozen Food packs only are available in the LG ThinQ App.

LG is not directly or indirectly responsible for quality, taste and contents of ITC products. Applicable ITC Master chef Food Pack Description:

5 Frozen Food Items Sno ITC Recipe List for Scan to Cook Packet Weight Quantity Per Pack Type 1 Chicken Seekh kabab 500 g 10 pc Non-Veg 2 Crunchy Chicken Nuggets 450 g 24 pc Non-Veg 3 Classic Aloo Tikki 320 g 8 pc Veg 4 Labenese Falafel Kebabs 230 g 18 pc Veg 5 Mumbai vada pops 310 g 24 pc Veg

25 Ready to Eat Sno ITC Recipe List for Scan to Cook Packet Weight Type 1 Chicken Chettinad 285 g Non-Veg 2 Chicken Darbari 285 g Non-Veg 3 Murgh Methi 285 g Non-Veg 4 Yakhni Pulao 250 g Non-Veg 5 Noormahal Biryani 250 g Non-Veg 6 Malabari Chicken Stew 285g Non-Veg 7 Vegetable Pulao 250 g Veg 8 Dal Makhani 285 g Veg 9 Pindi Chana 285 g Veg 10 Navratan Korma 285 g Veg 11 Rajma Masala 285 g Veg 12 Aloo Matar 285 g Veg 13 Matar Paneer 285 g Veg 14 Palak Paneer 285 g Veg 15 Paneer Butter Masala 285 g Veg 16 Pongal 285 g Veg 17 Paneer Malai 285 g Veg 18 Dal Bukhara 285 g Veg 19 Paneer Darbari 285 g Veg 20 Yellow Dal Tadka 285 g Veg 21 Pav Bhaji 285 g Veg 22 Mughlai Paneer 285 g Veg 23 Mirch Ka Salan 285 g Veg 24 Nawabi Kaju Halwa 200 g Veg 25 Awadhi Badam Halwa 200 g Veg 26 Jodhpuri Monng Dal Halwa 250 g Veg

MWO Features Disclaimers