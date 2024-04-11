1 Year Insurance

You are entitled to a free insurance* for 1 year that will be valid from the date of purchase as per the original invoice. Your registration number for this scheme is as per our records for the policy number 2945/00003427/000/00.

Under the insurance cover the LG product is protected against theft, burglary accidental damage and damage due to STFI (Storm, tempest, Flood inundation). Only select products are covered under this policy (except Mobiles, Laptops). Please go through the terms and conditions for this scheme as mentioned below;

Notwithstanding anything contained herein, the Policy shall be subject to the terms and conditions mentioned therein, and the insured shall be bound by the same:

Insurance available only on purchase from LG Brand Shop/ LG Exclusive shop.

The terms and conditions are also available in the LG web site at www.lg.com/in/brand-store for this offer.

Under the insurance cover, LG products are protected against: burglary, theft and accidental damage falling from dropping / falling of item insured itself or dropping/falling of other objects during installation/storage for a period of one year.

STFI (Storm, Tempest, Flood, Inundation) also included as an additional coverage.

Damage due to any sort of negligence are excluded

The damage or loss of the item must be within 1 year (365 days) from the purchase date as per the original invoice. Policy covers room to room shifting for single transaction.

The installation of the product can be at a different address from the one specified on the invoice copy. However, the installation should happen within 30 days from the data of purchase by LG authorized service engineers.

This scheme is not available if the product is installed after 30 days from the date of invoice or if the product is re-installed at any place. This Insurance cover is restricted to the address mentioned in the invoice or where the product shipped to the premises.

Products covered under this insurance scheme are: All LG products bought from a LG Brand Shop/ LG Exclusive store except Mobile phones laptops.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited reserves the right to replace/ repair/ monetarily compensate for the item damaged/ lost up to a maximum of the value of item mentioned in the invoice provided for theft/burglary cases FIR copy under section 397 is mandatory.

Intimate your loss/ damage or claim immediately to Cholamandalam MS General Insurance company Limited by getting in touch at or at below email addresses

notifyclaim@cholams.murugappa.com

Toll free No- 1800-200-5544

LL +91-11-40232988

Toll free No- 1800-200-5544 LL +91-11-40232988 File a police report within24 hour of the incident (in the event of theft or burglary) and send the copy of the same along with other relevant documents required to process the claim.

If the item is part of or set claimant will receive compensation only for the value of the stolen or damaged item unless the articles are unusable individually and/or cannot be replaced individually. The theft or damage of an item is a part of a pair or set will be viewed as one occurrence and the coverage limitations still applies.

Upper limit of settlement of any single item is Rs 10 Lac

All correspondence /queries etc shall be directly dealt by the insurance company, LG will not be responsible for any dispute arising out of the said insurance cover in any manner what so ever.

All customers are required to raise any claim/issue with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited at their office at. Building No 5A, 7th floor, DLF Cyber city, Phase-3, Gurgaon 122002

Email address and contact number of customer is required for future correspondence in case of insurance claim.

Deductibles:

Deductions during settlement of claims: INR 500 for value of equipment up to Rs. 5000/- , INR 1000 for value of equipment up to Rs. 5001/- to Rs. 25000/- , INR 2500 for value of equipment up to Rs. 25001/- to Rs. 50000/- , INR 5000 for value of equipment above Rs. 50000/-.

Exclusions:

Loss due to Fire Not Covered

Normal wear & tear, inherent product defect of the item purchased.

Items damaged through alterations including cutting, welding, sawing, shaping.

Willful misconduct, war & allied perils

Losses that are caused by worms, insects, vermin, rodent, termites, and mold, wet or dry rot, bacteria or rust.

Losses due to mechanical, electrical, software data failure but not limited to any electrical power interruption, surge burn out or blackout, telecommunication or satellite system failure

Business to business and Institutional sale is not covered.

Documents required at the time of claim:

Original Invoice copy, Residence proof, Identity proof of the buyer, Payment receipt.

Delivery proof.

Statement of facts.

Claim form.

FIR under section 397/379 IPC for all cases under burglary/theft.

PAYTM UPTO 15% CASHBACK

Terms & Conditions :

One voucher can be used per month

Voucher Validity (In Months) = Count of Vouchers

Min Transaction = 2X Voucher Value

Applicable only on Paytm Mall App (Not on Website)

Only customer who has purchased the deal can use the Voucher

Voucher is not applicable on Gold, Gold Coins, Silver Coins

AMC up to 56%

This contract is offered to the customers who are residing within the municipal limits of the city/ town of company's authorized service centers. However customers residing outside the municipal limits of the city / town of our service centre can also opt for this contract, but in this case service will be undertaken only at the service centre and the customer will have to bring the set at his own expense to the service centre.

In case the service contract is to be entered into after the expiry of warranty period or of previous contract, the

contract will be accepted subject to checking of the equipment by the company's representative and verifying that it is in working condition. In case set is found defective and any repair needs to be done, then it will be repaired first and then taken into contract and the cost (labor and parts) shall be borne by the customer.

All payments are to be made in advance along with the contract.

The contract shall be valid for a period as mentioned in the contract form, or the LGEIL Invoice, duly signed by LGEIL representative.

Acceptance / Renewal of contract after expiry of the contract shall be at the discretion of the company.

The customer shall register the complaint at LG call centers only. Any change of address must be notified by the customer in advance.

The company shall be under no obligation to provide repair / service because of improper use, unauthorized alteration, modification or substitution of any part or Sr. No. of the machine is altered, defaced or removed, abnormal voltage fluctuation, rat bite, neglect, acts of god like floods, lightening, earthquakes etc.. or causes other than ordinary use. If our services are required as a result of the causes stated above, such services shall be at extra charge.

All defective components shall be replaced with compatible working parts and defective parts shall be company's property.

While every effort shall be made to give preferential attention to emergency breakdown of the equipment, the company shall not be held responsible for any loss arising.

In case the customer wants to cancel the contract before the completion of the contract period, there shall be no refund of the charges for unexpired period.

The contract is not transferable in event of resale / gift to any other person and no refund shall be given.

The equipment brought to the service center will remain there at customer risk and the company will not be responsible for any damages caused due to the factors beyond its control.

Damage to the product or any parts due to Transportation / Shifting is not covered under this contract.

The AMC shall cover the following parts under the AMC contract.

HA/AC Products: Compressor, Thermostat, Relay, OLP, Fan Motors, Timers, PCB, Heaters, Air dampers, Ice maker, temperature sensors, Evaporators, Condensers, Refrigerant charging, Driers, Capillary, Blowers, Fan Blade, Control box,

Magnetron, Electrical switches, transformers (internal), Diodes, Capacitors, Wire harness, Wash & Spin motors, Gear box,

Clutch Assy., Drum, Inner tub, Bellows, bearing & lip seal, Drain motor, Pump, Electrical valves, Buzzer, Suspension, Key

Membrane, Remote PCB.

HE Products: Chassis, PCB, Tuner, Picture tube, LCD module, Electrical switches, PDP module, SMPS, FBT,Guns, Speakers, Capacitors, Diodes, Transformer, Transistors, IC, Remote PCB.

Main liner crack, Doors, Bulbs, rubber pads, remote, stabilizers, consumables, and any damage to the aesthetical components shall not be covered under this contract.

Water Purifier (Comprehensive): Only 1 time free replacement of all inside filters, i.e. Sediment, Pre Carbon, RO

Membrane and Post Carbon filter at the time of entering in AMC and 3 time free replacement of Pre Filter Candle (after every 4 month) in 1 year. Any filter replacement apart from mentioned condition will be on chargeable basis only. This AMC

shall the following parts under the AMC contract like Compressor (only for hot & cold model), Booster Pump, PCB, Sensors,Solenoid Valve, Low pressure switch, UV lamp.

Water purifier Labor AMC: Cover 3 preventive maintenance visits (for Electrolysis Sterilization) including

replacement of Pre filter candle after every 4 months in 1 year, and attending to breakdown calls during the tenure of the contract. However, repair/replacement of spares/parts (if found defective) shall be on chargeable basis including consumables like all inside filters, gas (if applicable).

This contract does not include any kind of software support or installations. LGEIL shall not be responsible for damage to, or loss of, any programs, data or removable storage media including any consequential loss or damage.

All third party peripherals, whether purchased as a part of a system, or bundled with it, come with the prevailing agent’s Warranty, and LGEIL makes no warranty whatsoever on their behalf. Example includes: Tata Indicom Phones, Printers or UPS.

This contract will not be valid for any item not supplied or certified from LGEIL and covers the base configuration only shipped from LGEIL Factory. Any Additions / Alterations to hardware will not form part of contract and will be chargeable to customer.

LGEIL will repair / replace any defective parts and correct any problems resulting from workmanship free of charge. LGEIL reserves the right to use reconditioned parts with performance parameters equal to those of new parts in connection with any services performed under LGEIL limited warranty. Defective parts needs to be submitted to LGEIL or Authorized Service Center and becomes property of LGEIL.

All disputes are subject to New Delhi Jurisdiction

Pricing, Terms and Conditions are subject to change without any notice Regd. Office : A Wing (3rd Floor) D-3, District Center Saket , New Delhi – 110017 (Corporate Identity Number : U32107DL1997PTC220109)

Customer Care (Toll free): 1800-315-9999 / 1800-180-9999

Win Assured Holi Gift Offer upto 30000