CordZero™ A9K Lite | Aspirapolvere Kompressor™ 220 W, 60 min | 1 spazzola + 2 accessori, Wi-Fi | Calming Beige

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

A9K-LITE1C

(0)
Aspirapolvere a9k-lite1c con accessori

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

La testa dell'aspirapolvere aspira rapidamente la polvere sul tappeto mostrando una forte capacità di aspirazione.

Aspirazione super potente per un pulito eccellente

Il Motore Smart Inverter™, garantito 10 anni, combinato alla tecnologia Axial Turbo Cyclone™ che separa le particelle di polvere e sporco, garantisce un flusso d'aria regolare per una massima potenza di aspirazione.

Aspirazione super potente per un pulito eccellente GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO
Una mano sta afferrando il manico dell'aspirapolvere a mano. La maniglia mostra il pulsante di accensione / spegnimento, il pulsante Wi-Fi e il pulsante Turbo.

Gestisci Cordzero con un semplice tocco

Accensione, spegnimento e livelli di potenza possono essere gestiti facilmente con un semplice tocco.

Il prodotto è mostrato in vista laterale con una freccia sul tubo che indica l'opzione di estensione a 4 stadi. Un disegno al tratto a sinistra mostra la bacchetta estesa a 3,68 piedi e poi a 2,89 piedi e ruotata.

Tubo telescopico con altezza regolabile

Il tubo telescopico consente di regolare l'altezza dell'aspirapolvere in 4 diversi livelli per un utilizzo più confortevole.
Tubo telescopico con altezza regolabile GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO
Il lato del cestino dell'aspirapolvere a mano viene mostrato mentre si riempie di polvere, l'LG Kompressor ™ viene spinto verso il basso e mostra più spazio nel cestino.

Comprimi sporco e polvere per una maggiore capacità

Con la tecnologia LG Kompressor™, comprimi la polvere e lo sporco raccolto per aumentare la capacità del contenitore e ridurre la frequenza del suo svuotamento.

*Comparato con la capacità di un'aspirapolvere CordZero A9 non Kompressor. I risultati possono variare in funzione dell'ambiente d'uso.

Il sistema di filtrazione a 5 fasi del prodotto è stato separato e mostrato con frecce e parole che indicano ogni passaggio con: 1 ° ciclone, filtro per polveri metalliche, 2 ° ciclone, prefiltro, filtro per polveri sottili.

Cattura anche la polvere più sottile

La polvere e lo sporco più grandi vengono accumulati nel contenitore della polvere, mentre la polvere più sottile viene trattenuta dal filtro finale per evitare la dispersione nell'ambiente domestico. 

*Rappresentazione al solo scopo illustrativo.

Un rubinetto è mostrato in esecuzione e l'acqua riempie metà della foto per mostrare la facilità di pulizia dei tre oggetti che compongono il sistema di filtro e ciclone dell'aspirapolvere a mano che galleggiano.

Filtri rimovibili e lavabili

Nel tempo polvere e sporco possono accumularsi nei filtri dell'aspirapolvere. Il filtro in metallo, il pre-filtro in tessuto e quello per la polvere sottile possono essere rimossi e lavati.
Filtri rimovibili e lavabili GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO

*Dopo il lavaggio, assicurarsi che i filtri siano completamente asciutti prima di rimontarli.

L'aspirapolvere nel supporto di ricarica è in un soggiorno sullo sfondo con una donna che guarda il suo telefono in primo piano. Un'immagine dello schermo del telefono mostra la cronologia della pulizia del suo prodotto.

L'aspirapolvere intelligente

L'app ThinQ* ti permette di monitorare CordZero avvisandoti quando è ora
di controllare lo stato del filtro e della batteria. Inoltre puoi eseguire la diagnosi
e tracciare la cronologia delle pulizie.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Accessori inclusi

Lancia

La lancia ti permette di aspirare anche le aree più difficili da raggiungere

2-in-1

L'accessorio 2-in-1 è dotato di due spazzole, soft e dura, ed è ideale per pulire angoli e piccole fessure.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Controlli a pressione singola

  • Doppia batteria

    No

  • Sistema di filtraggio a 5 strati

  • AEROSCIENCE

  • Indicatore stato della batteria

  • Tipologia di installazione

    2 modalità (a parete / compatta)

  • Indicatore oggetti intasati

  • Conversione in portatile

  • Tecnologia Cyclone

  • Indicatore per la pulizia dei filtri

    No

  • Tubo telescopico (4 livelli)

  • Filtri lavabili

BATTERIA

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Power + spazzola (min/batteria)

    20

  • Batterie incluse

    1

  • Tipologia batteria

    Ioni di Litio

  • Tempo di ricarica (min/batteria)

    240

  • Autonomia massima - modalità normale (min/batteria)

    60

  • Autonomia massima - modalità normale + spazzola (min/batteria)

    40

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Power (min/batteria)

    30

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Turbo (min/batteria)

    7

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Turbo + spazzola (min/batteria)

    6

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Cronologia pulizie

  • Avviso per la pulizia dei filtri

  • Guida alla pulizia dei filtri

  • Smart Diagnosis

PRESTAZIONI (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Modalità Power

    Normale / Power / Turbo

  • Capacità nominale del contenitore (litri)

    0,44

  • Capacità del contenitore con sistema Kompressor (litri)

    1,05

  • Amassima potenza di aspirazione (W)

    220

BOCCHETTE

  • Spazzola multi-superficie

    No

  • Spazzola per materassi

    No

  • Spazzola lava e aspira

    No

  • Spazzola mini per tessuti e imbottiti

    No

  • Spazzola slim per parquet e pavimenti duri

    No

ACCESSORI BASE

  • Multifunzione 2-in-1

  • Spazzolina per la pulizia

    No

  • Lancia

ALTRI STRUMENTI E ACCESSORI

  • Sacchetto degli accessori

    No

  • Alloggio per panni mop e spazzola secondaria

    No

  • Tubo estendibile e flessibile

    No

  • Filtro antipolvere in metallo extra

    No

  • Pre-filtro extra

  • Lancia flessibile

    No

  • Accessorio sporco ostinato

    No

  • Accessorio per i materassi

    No

  • Panni morbidi per mop (quantità)

    0

  • Accessorio multiangolo

    No

  • Misurino per l'acqua per spazzola mop

    No

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore dell'aspirapolvere

    Calming Beige

DIMENSIONI E PESO (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    286 x 628 x 223

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    260 x 1.120 x 270

  • Altezza (mm) (max)

    1.120

  • Peso (kg)

    2,6

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096154465

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

