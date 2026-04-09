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Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door | Classe E, 638L | Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio con allaccio | No frost | Matte black

GSJC40EPPE.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GSJC40EPPE.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door | Classe E, 638L | Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio con allaccio | No frost | Matte black

GSJC40EPPE
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door | Classe E, 638L | Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio con allaccio | No frost | Matte black GSJC40EPPE
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta destra aperta, che mostra il vano frigo illuminato e ripiani interni con bevande e alimenti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta destra aperta, che mostra l’interno del frigorifero quasi vuoto con ripiani e cassetti trasparenti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con entrambe le porte aperte, che mostra ampio spazio interno suddiviso in vani frigorifero e freezer.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con entrambe le porte aperte e interno vuoto, per evidenziare la configurazione dei ripiani e dei comparti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta sinistra chiusa e porta destra aperta, che mostra il vano frigo con alimenti e bevande organizzati sui ripiani.
Dettaglio del dispenser interno del frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con bottiglia inserita per il sistema di raffreddamento e distribuzione acqua.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE visto in prospettiva diagonale, con finitura nera e dispenser acqua integrato nella porta sinistra.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE visto di lato, con profilo verticale e design nero compatto.
Vista posteriore del frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con pannello tecnico, tubazioni e componenti interni visibili.
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door | Classe E, 638L | Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio con allaccio | No frost | Matte black GSJC40EPPE
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta destra aperta, che mostra il vano frigo illuminato e ripiani interni con bevande e alimenti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta destra aperta, che mostra l’interno del frigorifero quasi vuoto con ripiani e cassetti trasparenti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con entrambe le porte aperte, che mostra ampio spazio interno suddiviso in vani frigorifero e freezer.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con entrambe le porte aperte e interno vuoto, per evidenziare la configurazione dei ripiani e dei comparti.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con porta sinistra chiusa e porta destra aperta, che mostra il vano frigo con alimenti e bevande organizzati sui ripiani.
Dettaglio del dispenser interno del frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con bottiglia inserita per il sistema di raffreddamento e distribuzione acqua.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE visto in prospettiva diagonale, con finitura nera e dispenser acqua integrato nella porta sinistra.
Frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE visto di lato, con profilo verticale e design nero compatto.
Vista posteriore del frigorifero Side-by-Side Door-in-Door LG GSJC40EPPE con pannello tecnico, tubazioni e componenti interni visibili.

Funzionalità principali

  • Frigorifero americano ad alta capacità: frigorifero a destra e freezer a sinistra, una soluzione ideale se hai bisogno di conservare tanti alimenti
  • Linear Cooling™: mantiene la temperatura costante per conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo
  • Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio: acqua fresca e ghiaccio in cubetti o tritato sempre pronti a portata di mano
  • Compressore Smart Inverter: silenzioso nel funzionamento ed efficiente nelle prestazioni, lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Sfondo bianco
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Grazie al controllo preciso della temperatura, la tecnologia Linear Cooling™ contribuisce a mantenere il sapore dei prodotti freschi più a lungo fino a 7 giorni*, riducendo le variazioni di temperatura.
Frigorifero LG con pesce fresco in alto, frutta e verdura al centro, bottiglie d'acqua e contenitori vari sui ripiani.
Multi Air Flow

Raffreddamento rapido e uniforme

La tecnologia Multi Air Flow garantisce una ripartizione omogenea del freddo ed una temperatura controllata in ogni ripiano del frigorifero grazie a delle apposite bocchette. Gli alimenti appena riposti in frigorifero si raffreddano più velocemente.

Compressore Smart Inverter™

Efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Smart Inverter™ controlla il raffreddamento del tuo frigo e ne regola la velocità utilizzando solo la quantità di energia necessaria. Niente di più, niente di meno. E inoltre, lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni.

Più efficienza più a lungo.

Frigorifero LG a doppia porta con compressore Smart Inverter, riduce il consumo energetico, garanzia di 10 anni.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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