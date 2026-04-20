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Кондиционер LG EVO Max DC12RH | Инверторный | до 35 м²

Кондиционер LG EVO Max DC12RH | Инверторный | до 35 м²

DC12RH
Front view of Кондиционер LG EVO Max DC12RH | Инверторный | до 35 м² DC12RH
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Front view of Кондиционер LG EVO Max DC12RH | Инверторный | до 35 м² DC12RH
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Основные характеристики

  • Технология UVnano™
  • Технология ионизации воздуха Plasmaster™ Ionizer+
  • Более быстрое охлаждение
  • Энергосбережение
  • Низкий уровень шума
  • Технология Dual Inverter
Больше
10 лет гарантии

10 лет гарантии

Технология Dual Inverter

Технология Dual Inverter

R32

R32

Умная диагностика

Умная диагностика

Wi-Fi управление

Wi-Fi управление

Быстрый нагрев

Быстрый нагрев

Оптимальный воздушный поток

Оптимальный воздушный поток

Автоочистка

Автоочистка

Тихий режим

Тихий режим

Комфортная подача воздуха

Комфортная подача воздуха

Низкий уровень шума

Низкий уровень шума

Простой и быстрый монтаж

Простой и быстрый монтаж

Быстрое охлаждение Jet Cool

Быстрое охлаждение
Jet Cool

Контроль энергопотребления

Контроль
энергопотребления

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Мониторинг
энергопотребления

Технология UVnano ™

 

Чистый вентилятор - гарантия  свежести

Удаляет 99,99% * бактерий с помощью УФ-светодиодной лампы, чтобы вентилятор оставался чистым и безопасным.

Чистый вентилятор - гарантия свежести

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Ваше пространство чистое и безопасное

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Технология Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Ваше пространство чистое и безопасное 

Удаляет 99% * бактерий и дезодорирует ** воздух в вашем пространстве.

Более быстрое охлаждение, мгновенное ощущение комфорта

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Более быстрое
охлаждение,
мгновенное
ощущение комфорта

Получите комфортное охлаждение быстрее с помощью двойного инверторного компрессора LG DUAL Inverter Compressor ™.

Быстрое охлаждение для  комфорта

Получите комфортное охлаждение быстрее с помощью двойного инверторного компрессора LG DUAL Inverter Compressorтм.

Глобальная экономия на счетах за электроэнергию

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Глобальная экономия на счетах за электроэнергию

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Глобальная экономия на счетах за электроэнергию

Уменьшите потребление энергии и экономьте за счет более эффективного охлаждения.

Хорошая работа остается незамеченной

Хорошая работа остается незамеченной

Хорошая работа остается незамеченной

Не беспокойтесь и крепко спите с кондиционером, который издает меньше шума.

* Согласно внутреннему тесту LG, мощность кондиционера LG DUAL Inverter ниже 19 дБА. (Модель - V10API)

Эффективнее, быстрее, надежнее, тише

Эффективнее, быстрее, надежнее, тише

DUAL Inverter Compressorтм

Эффективнее,
быстрее, надежнее, тише

Работает на технологии DUAL Inverter Compressor тм.

Быстрое и мощное охлаждение и обогрев

Ощущение комфорта круглый год, даже в суровых климатических условиях, с нашим двойным инверторным компрессором.

 

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Изображение кондиционера, подающего холодный воздух с одной стороны и теплый воздух с другой, демонстрируя оба режима воздушного потока.

Фильтр предварительной очистки Safe Plus

Safe Plus изначально улавливает пыль

Улавливает крупные частицы пыли и моментально удаляет 99,9% * бактерий.

Safe Plus изначально улавливает пыль

Safe Plus изначально улавливает пыль

* Фильтр предварительной очистки Safe Plus обладает антибактериальными свойствами (оксид цинка).

Фильтр предварительной очистки

Изначально улавливает
крупную пыль

В качестве первой линии защиты улавливает крупные частицы пыли.

Изначально улавливает крупную пыль

Изначально улавливает крупную пыль

Меньше пыли, больше чистого воздуха

Меньше пыли, больше чистого воздуха

Фильтр тонкой очистки от пыли

Меньше пыли, больше чистого воздуха

Удаляет мелкую пыль, оставляя за собой только чистый свежий воздух.

Уменьшает количество аллергенов в воздухе

Уменьшает количество аллергенов в воздухе

Фильтр улавливает аллергены

Уменьшает количество аллергенов в воздухе

Удалите летающие в воздухе вещества и микроорганизмы, вызывающие аллергию, например клещей домашней пыли, для сохранения здоровья.

Автоматическая внутренняя очистка

Меньше пыли, больше чистого воздуха

Автоочистка

Автоматическая внутренняя очистка

Автоматически осушает всю влагу внутри кондиционера, чтобы он всегда был чистым.

Умное управление, умная жизнь

Простое управление с помощью голоса

Сообщите своему кондиционеру, что именно вам нужно, и тогда, когда это необходимо. Скажите: «Включите / выключите кондиционер». И динамик AI будет слушать и включать / выключать кондиционер.

 

Подключайтесь и управляйте удалённо

Приложение LG ThinQтм позволяет легко подключиться к кондиционеру, как никогда раньше. Включите кондиционер одним нажатием кнопки.

Эффективное обслуживание продукта

Приложение LG ThinQтм постоянно контролирует работу вашего кондиционера. Будь то ежедневное обслуживание или что-то еще, приложение позволяет легко контролировать потребление энергии.

* Google и Google Home являются товарными знаками Google LLC.
* Amazon, Alexa, Echo и все связанные логотипы и знаки движения являются товарными знаками Amazon.com, Inc или ее дочерних компаний.
* LG SmartThinQ теперь переименован в LG ThinQ.
* Интеллектуальные функции и голосовой помощник могут различаться в зависимости от страны и модели. Уточняйте наличие услуг у местного продавца или в LG.
* Смарт-динамик с поддержкой голоса в комплект не входит.

Легко контролировать потребление энергии

Дисплей информирует вас, чтобы вы могли легко контролировать и снижать потребление энергии*.*Потребление энергии при работе кондиционера.

Экологичный хладагент

Предотвратите загрязнение окружающей среды с помощью улучшенной энергоэффективности хладагента R32.

Контролируйте 4 уровня потребления энергии

Контролируйте потребление энергии с помощью 4 уровней в зависимости от ваших потребностей, будь то в одиночку или с семьей.

Быстрая и простая установка

Наслаждайтесь прохладным воздухом как можно раньше с кондиционером, установка которого требует меньше времени и усилий.

Более комфортная среда для сна

Испытайте максимально комфортную среду для сна с автоматически регулируемыми функциями*.*Когда активирована функция комфортного сна.

Легкое управление в темноте

Нет необходимости включать свет, чтобы изменить режим вашего кондиционера, применив датчик GYRO на пульте дистанционного управления.

Защита от колебаний напряжения

Наслаждайтесь надёжным кондиционером - выдерживает колебания напряжения*.*Колебания «номинального напряжения ± 30%», проведенные компанией LG, могут варьироваться в зависимости от окружающей среды.

Печать

Характеристики

  • ОБЩЕЕ - Макс. мощность охлаждения (Вт)

    4040

  • ОБЩЕЕ - Макс. мощность нагрева (Вт)

    5100

Все характеристики

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    -

ДИЗАЙН

  • Цвет (корпуса)

    -

  • Цвет (выпуска)

    -

  • Дисплей

    -

НАГРЕВ

  • Low Heating

    -

  • Мощность нагрева

    -

НАРУЖНЫЙ БЛОК

  • Название модели наружного блока

    -

ОБЩЕЕ

  • Макс. мощность охлаждения (Вт)

    4040

  • Площадь охлаждения (м2)

    до 35 м²

  • Мощность охлаждения номин./мин. (Вт)

    3500

  • Энергопотребление при охлаждении номин./мин. (Вт)

    1080

  • Расч. площадь охлаждения (кв. м)

    -

  • Расч. площадь нагрева (кв. м)

    -

  • Exhaust Hose Length(m)

    -

  • Площадь обогрева (м2)

    до 35 м²

  • Макс. мощность нагрева (Вт)

    5100

  • Мощность нагрева номин./мин (Вт)

    4000

  • Потребляемая мощность нагрева номин./мин. (Вт)

    1050

  • HVAC Type

    -

  • Размеры внутреннего блока_ШxВxГ (мм)

    837x308x189

  • Вес внутреннего блока (кг)

    8.7

  • Вес внутреннего блока (фунт)

    -

  • Размеры наружного блока_ШxВxГ (мм)

    717x495x230

  • Вес наружного блока (кг)

    25.7

  • Вес наружного блока (фунты)

    -

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    -

  • Тип продукта

    Настенная cплит-система

  • Product Type II

    -

  • Product Weight(kg)

    -

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    -

  • Номинальное входное напряжение (В, Гц)

    220 - 240 / 50

  • Тип хладагента

    R32

  • Уровень шума (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

    -

  • Уровень шума (Нагрев) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

    -

  • Звуковое давление (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL (дБ(А))

    -

ОХЛАЖДЕНИЕ

  • Управление направлением потока воздуха (влево и вправо)

    Автоматическое

  • 4-направленный

    -

  • Управление направлением потока воздуха (вверх и вниз)

    Автоматическое

  • AI air

    -

  • Комфортный воздух

    -

  • Комфортное кондиционирование

    -

  • Скорость вентилятора

    -

  • Мощность охлаждения

    -

  • Режим "Power"

    -

  • Мягкий воздух

    -

ОЧИСТКА ВОЗДУХА

  • Ионизатор

    -

  • Дисплей очистки воздуха

    -

  • Датчик PM1.0

    -

СНИЖЕНИЕ ВЛАЖНОСТИ

  • Осушение воздуха

    -

  • Датчик влажности

    -

ЭНЕРГОСБЕРЕЖЕНИЕ

  • Уровень шума (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

    -

  • Активный контроль энергопотребления

    -

  • AI kW Manager

    -

  • Сухой контакт

    -

  • Демонстрация расхода электричества

    -

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    -

  • Энергосбережение (Охлаждение)

    -

  • ICA (контроль силы тока)

    -

  • кВт Менеджер

    -

  • Радарный датчик

    -

  • Обнаружение открытия окна

    -

GLOBAL_ENERGY

  • [EF02] EER ((Btu/h)/W)

    -

  • [EF01] EER (W/W)

    -

  • [EF21] SEER

    -

УДОБСТВО

  • Дистанционный контроллер

    Беспроводной ИК

  • Автоматический перезапуск

    -

  • Deep Sleep

    -

  • Режим вентилятора

    -

  • Индикатор очистки фильтра

    -

  • Операция принудительного переключения

    -

  • Обнаружение человека

    -

  • Низкий уровень шума

    -

  • Таймер вкл/выкл (24часа)

    -

  • Резервирование

    -

  • Sleep Timer+

    -

  • Умная диагностика

    ДА

  • Смарт-направляющая

    -

  • Мощность охлаждения номин./мин. (Вт)

    -

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    ДА

  • Комфортный сон в тропическую ночь

    -

  • Комфортный сон тропической ночи

    -

  • Голосовое управление (устройство стороннего производителя)

    -

ФИЛЬТР

  • Название модели наружного блока

    -

  • Фильтр аллергенов

    -

  • Dust Filter

    -

  • Фильтр тонкой пыли

    -

  • Micro Filter

    -

  • Предварительный фильтр

    -

  • Фильтр ультратонкой пыли

    -

СООТВЕТСТВИЕ

  • Название модели продукта

    -

  • Installation Kit Model Name

    -

  • Месяц запуска (ГГГГ-MM)

    -

  • Производитель (импортер)

    -

  • Тип продукта и название модели

    Настенная cплит-система & DC12RH.NSJR / DC12RH.UA3R

ГИГИЕНА

  • Автоматическая очистка

    -

  • Чистка теплообменника

    -

  • UV Nano

    -

B2B РЕШЕНИЯ ДЛЯ RAC

  • Сухой контакт

    -

  • Преобразователь PI485

    -

  • Проводной пульт дистанционного управления

    -

УСТАНОВКА

  • Силовой кабель

    -

Что говорят

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