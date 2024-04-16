Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Руководство по выбору комплекта стиральных и сушильных машин

Рекомендации по выбору подходящей комбинации

Сравните габариты машин

Перед покупкой важно сравнить габариты стиральной и сушильной машин, так как это влияет непосредственно на совместимость устройств при установке. При вертикальной установке должны совпадать ширина и глубина, а при установке бок о бок важно, чтобы устройства вписывались в отведенное пространство. Глубина стиральной машины должна быть не менее 56 см.

Оцените загрузку стирки и сушки

Для сушильной машины с загрузкой в 9 кг, лучше всего рассмотреть стиральную машину с загрузкой от 9 кг до 11 кг.

Для семьи из четырёх человек может быть достаточно загрузки 9 кг, тогда как для шести человек лучше выбрать модель на 11 кг.

Подберите подходящий дизайн

Выбор стиральной и сушильной машины в одном цвете - это не просто вопрос эстетики, а продуманное решение, которое влияет на восприятие интерьера.

Проверьте наличие умных функций

Функция "Smart Pairing" может синхронизировать работу стиральной и сушильной машин. Сушильная машина получает информацию о цикле стирки от стиральной машины через Wi-Fi и автоматически устанавливает необходимый цикл сушки, экономя время и качество ухода за одеждой.

