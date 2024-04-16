Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Где купить

Поддержка

Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™

Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™

F4V5VS2S
  • Front View
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
  • LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
Front View
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S
LG Стиральная машина LG 9 кг - AI DD™, F4V5VS2S

Основные характеристики

  • AI DD™ - Искусственный интеллект
  • Steam™ - Удаление аллергенов
  • Увеличенная загрузка
  • Дверца из закаленного стекла
  • ThinQ™ - Умный дом
Больше
Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

AI DD™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

Технология искусственного интеллекта AI DD™ подбирает самый оптимальный режим стирки для вашего белья, распознавая не только вес, но и тип ткани, определяя до 20,000 различных ее характеристик.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в марте 2019 г Цикл стирки «Хлопок» с 2 кг нижнего белья по сравнению с обычным циклом стирки «Хлопок» LG (F4V9RWP2W по сравнению с FC1450S2W). Результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от характеристик одежды и окружающих условий.

*Технология AI DD доступна для 3 циклов стирки («Хлопок», «Смешанные ткани», «Простой уход»)

Что такое AI DD™?2

Что такое AI DD™?

Интеллектуальная система определения типа ткани AI DD™ не только определяет вес, но и определяет мягкость ткани и самостоятельно выбирает оптимальные движения бабарана для ткани.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Steam™

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

*Благодаря технологии Allergy Care, сертифицированной по BAF (British Allergy Foundation), уничтожается 99,9 % аллергенов — домашних пылевых клещей.

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

При помощи пара с функцией Steam

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Увеличенная загрузка

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Теперь барабан более вместительный при том же размере стиральной машины.

Улучшенный срок службы

Долговечность

Улучшенный срок службы

Элегантная дверь из закаленного стекла более устойчива к внешним воздействиям. Лифтеры из прочного и гигиенически чистого материала - нержавеющей стали.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в июле 2013 г. Бактерицидное действие доказано для бактерии P.aeruginosa на нержавеющей стали по сравнению с первоначальным количеством бактерий через 12 дней.

Более современный и элегантный
Дизайн

Более современный и элегантный

Улучшенный дисплей и увеличенная ручка управления с металлическим покрытием. 

Умная бытовая техника2
LG ThinQ

Умная бытовая техника

Стиральная машина LG AI DD™ оснащена технологией LG ThinQ. Вы можете управлять стиральной машиной с помощью смартфона, загружать специальные циклы стирки и отслеживать расход воды и электричества.
Стиральная машина LG SmartThinQ™

*Список голосовых помощников, совместимых со стиральной машины, может отличаться в зависимости от страны и персональных настроек системы «Умного дома».
*Совместим со смартфонами с версией iOS 12.0 или новее, Android 7.0 или новее. Требуется подключение к телефону и домашнему Wi-Fi.
*Приложение LG SmartThinQ™ получило новое название LG ThinQ™.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    9

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

  • Добавление вещи

    Да

  • Антискладки

    Нет

  • Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

    Нет

  • Замок от детей

    Да

  • ColdWash

    Нет

  • Обслуживание конденсатора

    Нет

  • Отсрочка завершения стирки

    Нет

  • Уровень моющего средства

    Нет

  • Чистка диспенсера

    Нет

  • Обслуживание барабана

    Да

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Уровень сушки

    Нет

  • Очистка ezDispense

    Нет

  • Избранное

    Нет

  • Меньше времени

    Нет

  • Больше времени

    Нет

  • Предварительная стирка

    Да

  • Сушка на лотке

    Нет

  • Дистанционный пуск

    Да

  • Полоскание+

    Нет

  • Полоскание + Отжим

    Да

  • Уровень кондиционера

    Нет

  • Вращение

    Нет

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

  • Температура

    Да

  • Время сушки

    Нет

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Да

  • Wi-Fi

    Да

  • Простой уход за складками

    Нет

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    8806098696666

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    9

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Тип дисплея

    СенсорныйНабор+Сенсор+Кнопки+LED дисплей

  • Таймер задержки

    3-19 часов

  • Индикатор блокировки дверцы

    Да

  • Значок индикатора

    18:88

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Глубина с открытой на 90˚дверью (мм)

    1100

  • Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

    590

  • Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

    1100

  • Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

    1100

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Вес с упаковкой (кг)

    64

ЭНЕРГИЯ

  • Класс энергоэффективности (сушка)

    Нет

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Old)

    А

  • Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

    А

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Самоочищающийся конденсатор

    Нет

  • Технология 6 Motion DD

    Да

  • Добавление вещи

    Да

  • AI DD

    Да

  • Автоматический перезапуск

    Да

  • Centum System

    Нет

  • ColdWash

    Нет

  • Лифтеры

    Плоский стальной барабан из нержавеющей стали

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Двойная сушка

    Нет

  • Гибридная сушка EcoHybrid

    Нет

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Нет

  • Двойной фильтр-уловитель пуха

    Нет

  • Гофрирование внутри барабана

    Да

  • Индикатор отсутствия воды

    Да

  • Сигнал окончания цикла

    Да

  • ezDispense

    Нет

  • TurboWash

    Нет

  • Система обнаружения пены

    Да

  • Тип источника нагрева

    Нет

  • Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

    Да

  • Инверторный мотор

    Да

  • Ножки для регулировки уровня

    Да

  • LoadSense

    Да

  • Перенавешиваемая дверца

    Нет

  • Сенсорное определение сухости белья

    Нет

  • Барабан из нержавеющей стали

    Да

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

  • Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

    Да

  • TrueSteam

    Нет

  • TurboWash360˚

    Нет

  • Тип

    Стиральная машина с фронтальной загрузкой

  • Датчик вибраций

    Да

  • Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

    Только холодная

  • Уровень воды

    Авто

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Цвет корпуса

    Нержавеющая сталь

  • Тип дверцы

    Закаленное стекло

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • Совместимость с LG TWINWash

    Нет

ПРОГРАММЫ

  • Детская одежда

    Да

  • Умная стирка

    Нет

  • Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

    Да

  • Автоматическая стирка

    Нет

  • Одежда малыша

    Нет

  • Одежда для малышей

    Нет

  • Освежить постельное белье

    Нет

  • Постельное белье

    Нет

  • Холодная Стирка

    Нет

  • Цветные ткани

    Нет

  • Хлопок

    Да

  • Хлопок+

    Да

  • Темные ткани

    Нет

  • Деликатная

    Да

  • Двойное полоскание

    Нет

  • Моя программа

    Да

  • Пуховик

    Нет

  • Слив + отжим

    Нет

  • Классические рубашки

    Нет

  • Только сушка

    Нет

  • Пуховые вещи

    Да

  • Повседневная

    Да

  • Эко 40-60

    Нет

  • Бережная

    Нет

  • Гигиена

    Нет

  • Интенсивно 60

    Нет

  • Джинсы

    Нет

  • Смешанная

    Да

  • Одна рубашка

    Нет

  • Верхняя одежда

    Нет

  • Стирка от шерсти питомцев

    Нет

  • Быстро 14

    Нет

  • Быcтpо 30

    Да

  • Быстрая стирка

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • После дождя

    Нет

  • Освежить

    Нет

  • Только полоскание

    Нет

  • Пoлocк.+Отжим

    Да

  • Школьная форма

    Нет

  • Бecшyмнaя

    Да

  • Один предмет одежды

    Нет

  • Забота о здоровье

    Нет

  • Рукава и воротники

    Нет

  • Малая загрузка

    Нет

  • Умное полоскание

    Нет

  • Быстро 14

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

    Да

  • Удаление пятен

    Нет

  • Освежение паром

    Нет

  • Полотенца

    Нет

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash 39

    Нет

  • TurboWash 49

    Нет

  • TurboWash 59

    Нет

  • Хлопок 20°C

    Нет

  • Ручная стирка

    Нет

  • Стирка джинсов/ Темных тканей

    Нет

  • Предварительная стирка + Хлопок

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка 12

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка 60

    Нет

  • Полоскание

    Нет

  • Отжим+слив

    Нет

  • Стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Только стирка

    Нет

  • Шерсть

    Да

УМНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Цикл загрузки

    Да

  • Облачный цикл

    Нет

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    Да

  • Проактивная поддержка клиентов

    Нет

  • Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

    Да

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Да

  • Функция Tub Clean Coach

    Да

  • Умное сопряжение

    Да

Найти локально

Опробуйте это изделие рядом с вашим домом.

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами