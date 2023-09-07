About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Стиральная машина с технологией быстрой стирки Turbo Wash и функцией пара Тrue Steam

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Стиральная машина с технологией быстрой стирки Turbo Wash и функцией пара Тrue Steam

FH4A8TDS4

Стиральная машина с технологией быстрой стирки Turbo Wash и функцией пара Тrue Steam

Функция пара TrueSteam*

В процессе стирки горячий пар, смешиваясь с водой, мягко воздействует на ткань, полностью растворяет остатки моющих средств, удаляет бытовые источники аллергии и обезвреживает бактерии**.

Специальный паровой режим «Освежить» позволяет устранить впитавшийся запах и разгладить легкие складки без применения моющих средств и воды.

6 движений заботы

В отличие от обычных стиральных машин, барабан LG обладает широким набором вариантов вращения, максимально адаптированных к различным типам ткани и степени загрязнения белья.

Система прямого привода

Мотор крепится напрямую к барабану, таким образом система прямого привода не имеет в своей конструкции легко изнашивающихся деталей, что обеспечивает высокую надежность и долговечность работы мотора.

Функция мобильной диагностики

Функция мобильной диагностики SmartDiagnosis* позволяет сократить время и сэкономить деньги в случае возникновения неполадок. Вы можете передать данные для определения проблемы в центр технической поддержки посредством телефона.**


Функция быстрой стирки TurboWash

Функция быстрой стирки TurboWash* позволяет не только сократить цикл обычной стирки до 59 минут, но и значительно экономит потребление электроэнергии и воды**. Мельчайшие частицы воды под давлением распыляются во время полоскания, глубоко проникают в ткань и способствуют получению быстрого и эффективного результата.

Минимальный уровень шума

Система прямого привода не имеет в своей конструкции щеток и ремня, поэтому в процессе работы создает гораздо меньше шума. Поскольку ось вращения двигателя и барабана совпадает, уровень вибрации снижается до минимума.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип установки

Отдельностоящая

Автобалансировка

Детектор загрузки

Изменяемая скорость отжима

Максимальная скорость отжима, об/мин

1400

Диапазон температуры стирки, ℃

Холодная/20/40/60/95

Тип барабана

Пузырьковый

Управление

Сенсорное

Система интеллектуальной стирки

ГАБАРИТЫ И ДИЗАЙН

Размеры (ШxГ*xВ, мм)

600x550x850

Размеры с упаковкой (ШxГ*xВ, мм)

645х645х885

Регулируемые опоры, мм

10

Глубина с учетом двери, см

59

Цвет

Серебро

Цвет дверцы

Хромированный с черной накладкой

Вес (кг)

63

Вес с упаковкой (кг)

66

Глубина, см

55

ЗАГРУЗКА

Тип загрузки

Фронтальная

Максимальная загрузка при стирке, кг

8

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ

Функция пара TrueSteam

Функция быстрой стирки TurboWash

Мобильная диагностика Smart Diagnosis

Технология "6 движений заботы"

ПРОГРАММЫ СТИРКИ

Количество программ

14

Хлопок

Хлопок Эко

-

Хлопок быстро

-

Хлопок макс.

Хлопок + Пар

-

Повседневная

Синтетика

-

Смешанные ткани

Бережная / Деликатная

●/-

Бесшумная стирка (Тихая)

Забота о здоровье

-

Пуховое одеяло

Шерсть

-

Гигиена

-

Спортивная одежда

Тёмные ткани

Одежда малыша

-

Быстро 14

Быстро 30

-

Интенсивно 60

-

Гипоаллергенная стирка

Освежить

Удаление пятен

Моя программа (Полоскание+Отжим по умолчанию)

ПОКАЗАТЕЛИ ЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

Энергопотребление, (кВтч/кг)

1.2

Класс энергоэффективности

A

Класс стирки

A

Класс отжима

B

Уровень шума при стирке, дБ

54

Уровень шума при отжиме, дБ

74

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Тип дисплея

Сенсорный LED

Индикатор рабочего цикла

Индикатор блокировки дверцы

Индикатор ошибок / Самодиагностика

Индикатор Пуск / Пауза

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

FH4A8TDS4

Стиральная машина с технологией быстрой стирки Turbo Wash и функцией пара Тrue Steam