Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K Монитор IPS Ergo c USB-C

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Где купить

Поддержка

31.5" UHD 4K Монитор IPS Ergo c USB-C

31.5" UHD 4K Монитор IPS Ergo c USB-C

32UN880K-B
  • вид спереди с кронштейном монитора справа
  • вид спереди с кронштейном монитора по центру
  • вид в перспективе
  • общий вид с приподнятым по высоте монитором
  • общий вид с наклонённым вниз монитором
  • вид сверху с повёрнутым монитором на ±280˚
  • вид спереди дисплея, поворачивающегося на 90 градусов
  • вид сбоку с наклонённым вниз монитором
  • вид сбоку с наклоненным вперед монитором
  • общий вид дисплея, поворачивающегося на 90 градусов
  • общий вид сзади монитора повернутого на шарнире на -70 градусов
  • общий вид сзади монитора повернутого на шарнире на +70 градусов
  • вид сзади
  • задний вид с кронштейном монитора, выдвинутым вправо
вид спереди с кронштейном монитора справа
вид спереди с кронштейном монитора по центру
вид в перспективе
общий вид с приподнятым по высоте монитором
общий вид с наклонённым вниз монитором
вид сверху с повёрнутым монитором на ±280˚
вид спереди дисплея, поворачивающегося на 90 градусов
вид сбоку с наклонённым вниз монитором
вид сбоку с наклоненным вперед монитором
общий вид дисплея, поворачивающегося на 90 градусов
общий вид сзади монитора повернутого на шарнире на -70 градусов
общий вид сзади монитора повернутого на шарнире на +70 градусов
вид сзади
задний вид с кронштейном монитора, выдвинутым вправо

Основные характеристики

  • 31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) c HDR10
  • Эргономичная стойка с зажимной скобой
  • Функция выдвижения/втягивания, вращения, поворота, высоты и наклона
  • USB-C (подача питания 60Вт)
Больше
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

Создан специально для вас

Повысьте свою продуктивность с помощью новейших эргономичных решений и инноваций для рабочего пространства

Непревзойденное качество изображения

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) И HDR10

Эргономика

Эргономичная подставка с зажимной скобой

Полная свобода движения дисплея

Удобство для пользователя

USB-C

Легкая установка

Дисплей UHD 4K IPS

Чёткий и большой дисплей для визуального комфорта

Благодаря поддержке DCI-P3 и HDR10, монитор LG UltraFine™ Ergo обеспечивает исключительное качество изображения. 31,5-дюймовый 4K IPS-дисплей гарантирует комфортный просмотр, минимизируя искажение цветов при изменении угла обзора.

Дисплей UHD 4K IPS: Чёткий и крупный дисплей для визуального комфорта, 31,5-дюймовый IPS дисплей, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.

Подставка Ergo, полный ход дисплея, идеально соответствует уровню ваших глаз.

Полная свобода перемещения дисплея

Идеально подстраивается под уровень глаз

Улучшенная гибкость подставки Ergo обеспечивает расширенные возможности эргономичной настройки: выдвижение, втягивание, поворот, разворот, регулировку высоты и наклона. Это позволяет точно настроить положение экрана для более комфортного и длительного использования.

Вперед/Назад 0-180 мм

Угол поворота шарнира ± 280˚

Высота 0~130 мм

Поворот 90˚

Наклон ± 25˚

*Указанные выше цифры — это доступный диапазон функций.

Подходит для работы в любом положении.

Подставка Ergo — это полезная инновация для всех, кто проводит много времени за рабочим столом. Технологически и эргономически продвинутая подставка LG способствует поддержанию правильной осанки благодаря широкому диапазону настроек, позволяя каждому пользователю создать идеально адаптированное рабочее пространство.

Сцена с архитектором и ergo.
Сцена с геймером и ergo.
Сцена с фотографом и ergo.
Сцена с архитектором и ergo.
Сцена с геймером и ergo.
Сцена с фотографом и ergo.

Создайте идеально настроенную рабочую станцию, например, для фотографа, создателя контента или офисного сотрудника.

Организованное рабочее место

Используйте рабочее пространство по максимуму

Компактный дизайн подставки Ergo занимает минимум места на рабочем столе и упрощает установку. Способствуя созданию аккуратного и организованного пространства, решение с одним кабелем USB-C обеспечивает быструю передачу данных и зарядку ноутбука — всё через один удобный кабель.

Использование устойчивого и мощного сигнала подключения.

USB-C

Стабильное и мощное подключение

Использования простой системы укладки кабеля.

Удобное управление кабелями

Применение зажимной скобы и изолирующей втулки.

Крепление с зажимом и сквозным монтажом

Применение функции быстрой фиксации.

Фиксация в одно нажатие

*Подробные инструкции по установке доступны в руководстве пользователя на странице поддержки LG.com.

Приложение LG Switch

Переключайтесь быстро

Приложение LG Switch помогает оптимизировать монитор под ваши рабочие и личные задачи. Вы можете легко разделить экран на до 6 зон, изменить оформление темы или даже запустить платформу для видеозвонков с помощью назначенной горячей клавиши.

*Изображения смоделированы для улучшения понимания функций, в реальном использовании возможны отличия.

*Для скачивания последней версии приложения LG Switch выполните поиск 32UN880K в меню поддержки на сайте LG.com.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Диагональ [дюймы]

    31.5

  • Разрешение

    3840 x 2160

  • Тип Панели

    IPS

  • Соотношение сторон

    16:9

  • Цветовая Гамма (Тип.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Яркость (Тип.) [Кд/м²]

    350 кд/м²

  • Частота Обновления (Макс.) [Гц]

    60

  • Время Отклика

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Настройка Положения Дисплея

    Наклон/Высота/Поворот/Вращение/Выдвижение/Втягивание

Все характеристики

ИНФОРМАЦИЯ

  • Наименование товара

    UHD

  • Год

    Y24

ЭКРАН

  • Соотношение сторон

    16:9

  • Яркость (Мин.) [Кд/м²]

    280 кд/м²

  • Яркость (Тип.) [Кд/м²]

    350 кд/м²

  • Цвета Бит

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Глубина Цвета (Количество Цветов)

    1.07B

  • Цветовая Гамма (Мин.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Цветовая Гамма (Тип.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Коэффициент контрастности (Мин.)

    700:1

  • Коэффициент контрастности (Тип.)

    1000:1

  • Изгиб

    -

  • Тип Панели

    IPS

  • Шаг Пикселя [мм]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 мм

  • Частота Обновления (Макс.) [Гц]

    60

  • Разрешение

    3840 x 2160

  • Время Отклика

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Диагональ [см]

    80

  • Диагональ [дюймы]

    31.5

  • Покрытие

    Антибликовое покрытие

  • Угол Обзора (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • D-Sub

    -

  • Аудиовход

    -

  • Встроенный KVM

    -

  • Daisy Chain

    -

  • DisplayPort

    ДА(1 шт.)

  • Версия DP

    1.4

  • DVI-D

    -

  • DVI (макс. разрешение в Гц)

    -

  • D-Sub (макс. разрешение в Гц)

    -

  • HDMI

    ДА(2 шт.)

  • Выход Наушники

    3-полюсный (только звук)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    -

  • Выход Line

    -

  • Вход Микрофон

    -

  • SPDIF выход (Optical Digital Audio Выход)

    -

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Передача Данных)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (макс. разрешение в Гц)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Подача Энергии)

    -

  • USB-C

    ДА(1 шт.)

  • USB-C (Передача Данных)

    ДА

  • USB-C (макс. разрешение в Гц)

    3840 x 2160 при 60 Гц

  • USB-C (Подача Энергии)

    60 Вт

  • USB Downstream Порт

    ДА(2 шт./версия 3.0)

  • USB Upstream Порт

    -

УМНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ

  • Веб-браузер

    -

  • Art Gallery

    -

  • Домашняя Панель

    -

  • LG Каналы

    -

  • Магазин приложений LG (App Store)

    -

  • LG ThinQ®

    -

  • Управление Magic Remote

    -

  • Зеркальное Отображение

    -

  • Операционная Система

    -

  • Другое

    -

  • Smart Type

    -

  • Голосовые Помощники

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    -

  • "Работает с"

    -

ЗВУК

  • Maxx Audio

    ДА

  • Bluetooth Совместимость

    -

  • Dolby Atmos

    -

  • DTS HP:X

    -

  • Rich Bass

    -

  • Динамик

    5 Вт х 2

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Стабилизатор Черного Цвета

    ДА

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    -

  • AMD FreeSync™

    -

  • Автоматическая Яркость

    -

  • Автоматический Переключатель Источника Ввода

    -

  • Автоматический Датчик Яркости

    -

  • Стабилизация Яркости

    -

  • Камера

    -

  • Заводская Калибровка Цвета

    ДА

  • Снижение Цветовой Чувствительности

    ДА

  • Прицел

    -

  • Dolby Vision™

    -

  • Динамическая Синхронизация Действий

    ДА

  • Отсутствие Мерцания

    ДА

  • FPS Счетчик

    -

  • Фронтальный Датчик

    -

  • HDR 10

    ДА

  • HDR Effect

    ДА

  • Горячая Клавиша

    -

  • HW Калибровка

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Подсветка

    -

  • Light Box Mode

    -

  • Микрофон

    -

  • Технология Mini-LED

    -

  • Технология Уменьшения Размытия в Движении

    -

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    -

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    -

  • Другое (Функции)

    -

  • Разгон

    -

  • PBP

    -

  • PIP

    -

  • Датчик Присутствия

    -

  • Режим Чтения

    ДА

  • Светодиодная RGB-подсветка

    -

  • Умное Энергосбережение

    ДА

  • Супер Разрешение+

    ДА

  • Клавиша Программируемая Пользователем

    -

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    -

  • VRR

    -

МЕХАНИЧЕСКИЙ

  • Настройка Положения Дисплея

    Наклон/Высота/Поворот/Вращение/Выдвижение/Втягивание

  • Безрамочный Дизайн

    3-сторонний практически безрамочный дизайн

  • OneClick Стенд

    ДА

  • Возможность Настенного Монтажа [мм]

    100 x 100

ГАБАРИТЫ/ВЕС

  • Вес с Подставкой [кг]

    10.3

  • Габариты при Транспортировке (Ш х В х Г) [мм]

    821 x 507 x 247

  • Габариты без Подставки (Ш x В x Г) [мм]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Габариты с Подставкой (Ш x В x Г) [мм]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

  • Вес в Упаковке [кг]

    14.6

  • Вес без Подставки [кг]

    6.5

ПИТАНИЕ

  • AC Вход

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Выход

    210W (19.5V / 10.8A)

  • Энергопотребление (DC Off)

    Менее 0,3 Вт

  • Энергопотребление (Режим Сна)

    Менее 0,5 Вт

  • Энергопотребление (Тип.)

    29.7 Вт

  • Тип

    Внешний источник питания (адаптер)

АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • D-Sub

    -

  • Адаптер

    ДА

  • Display Port

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    ДА

  • HDMI (Цвет/Длина)

    Черный / 1,8 м с держателем

  • Другое (Аксессуары)

    -

  • Кабель питания

    ДА

  • Пульт ДУ

    -

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • USB A к B

    -

  • USB-C

    ДА

  • Отчет о калибровке (бумажный)

    ДА

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (Диспетчер Экрана LG)

    -

  • Двойной Контроллер

    ДА

  • Студия Калибровки LG (True Color Pro)

    ДА

  • Центр Управления LG UltraGear™

    -

Найти локально

Опробуйте это изделие рядом с вашим домом.

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами