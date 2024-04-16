Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Холодильник GC-V459QG6W LG InstaView™ 349л

GC-V459QG6W
  • Вид спереди холодильника с нижней морозильной камерой объемом 349 л, в бежевом стеклянном исполнении с функциями InstaView™, LinearCooling™ и DoorCooling+™ GC-V459QG6W.ABEQCIS
  • вид спереди открытого рефрижератора нижней морозильной камеры.
  • вид функции instaview из близи.
  • вид функции metal fresh из близи.
  • крупный план ящика холодильника с нижней морозильной камерой
  • крупный план функции Fresh Cover.
  • крупный план ящика холодильника с нижней морозильной камерой в части морозильной камеры.
  • вид с левой стороны холодильника с нижней морозильной камерой.
  • вид с правой стороны холодильника с нижней морозильной камерой.
Основные характеристики

  • Технология InstaView™
  • Технология LinearCooling™
  • Технология DoorCooling+™
  • Перенавешиваемая дверь
  • Энергоэффективность
  • Технология Smart Inverter Compressor™
Предзаказ нового
LG InstaView™

В подарок набор премиальной корейской косметики

Новый дизайн, новые инновации

Холодильник с нижней морозильной камерой и функцией Instaview.

InstaView™

Постучите дважды и увидите, что внутри

свежие фрукты

LinearCooling™

Дольше сохраняет свежесть продуктов

морозильник внизу с функцией DoorCooling™.

DoorCooling+ ™

Быстрое и эффективное охлаждение

Логотип энергоффективности A++.

Энергоэффективность

Баланс между охлаждением и энергопотреблением

Холодильник с нижней морозильной камерой и функцией InstaView™.

InstaView™

Постучите дважды и увидите, что внутри

Постучите дважды и увидите, что находится внутри, благодаря технологии InstaView™

DoorCooling+™

Быстрое и эффективное охлаждение

Напитки еще холоднее1) благодаря надежной технологии DoorCooling⁺ ™.

LinearCooling™

Дольше сохраняет первоначальную свежесть продуктов

LinearCooling™ сокращает колебания температуры, сохраняя свежесть и аромат продуктов до 7 дней2)

Холодильник LG с нижней морозильной камерой и технологией Linear Cooling сохраняет свежесть продуктов до 7 дней благодаря поддержанию температуры с точностью ±0,5 °C.
Нижняя морозильная камера lg с логотипом энергоэффективности A++ на нем.

Энергоэффективность

Эффективное охлаждение и энергопотребление

Перенавешиваемая дверь

Благодаря гибкой конструкции двери, идеально впишется в любое пространство

Перенавешиваемая дверь позволяет вам выбрать, в какую сторону она будет открываться, чтобы лучше соответствовать планировке вашего пространства.

Нулевой зазор

Не требует места

Нулевой зазор позволяет устанавливать холодильник вплотную к стене, создавая эффект полностью встроенной конструкции.

Создайте свой собственный стиль

Создан для производительности, стилизован вами

Создавайте и меняйте по своему вкусу для идеального сочетания с различными интерьерами.

Функциональный дизайн с премиальным оттенком

нижняя морозильная камера lg с функцией FRESHConverter.

FRESHConverter™

нижняя морозильная камера lg с функцией Metal Fresh.

Технология Metal Fresh™

нижняя морозильная камера lg с большой морозильной зоной.

Большая морозильная зона

нижняя морозильная камера lg с крышкой для свежести.

Эстетичная раздвижная панель

LG ThinQ®

Сохраняйте свежесть в любом месте благодаря LG ThinQ®

Домашний помощник LG ThinQ® предоставляет интеллектуальные решения для бытовой техники, обеспечивая комфорт и удобство в доме.

*Приложение LG SmartThinQ переименовано в LG ThinQ®.

*Функции, выполняемые технологией ThinQ®, зависят от продукта и страны. Узнайте у вашего местного продавца или представителя LG о доступности этого сервиса.

Создан, чтобы соответствовать каждому настроению

изображение Smart Inverter Compressor с 10-летней гарантией.

Технология Smart Inverter Compressor

Экономия электроэнергии и надежность

Технология LG Smart Inverter Compressor обеспечивает максимальную экономию энергии, обеспечивая вам при этом 10-летнюю гарантию исправной работы.

*10-летняя Гарантия распространяется только на детали компрессора. Могут взиматься дополнительные сборы (ремонтные работы, прочие детали и др.).

*Изображения изделий приведены только в целях иллюстрации и может отличаться от реального изделия.

 

1)DoorCooling+TM

-На основе результатов испытаний TÜV Rheinland с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG, сравнивающей время снижения температуры ёмкости с водой, размещённой в верхней корзине, между моделями с DoorCooling+™ и без неё. 

-DoorCooling+TM останавливается в момент открытия двери.

-Есть только на некоторых моделях.

 

2)LinearCoolingTM

-На основе результатов испытаний UL с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG по измерению средних колебаний температуры от пика до пика в отделении для свежих продуктов между моделями LGE: с нижней морозильной камерой GBP32SWLZN (±0,5℃), многодверными холодильниками GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5)℃, с верхней морозильной камерой B607S (±0,5℃) и B606S (±1,0℃). Без нагрузки и при стандартной настройке температуры. Результат может отличаться при использовании в реальных условиях.

Вопросы и ответы

Q.

В чем преимущество холодильника InstaView™?

A.

Благодаря технологии InstaView™ исключается необходимость открывать холодильник LG, чтобы узнать, что внутри. Постучав дважды по матированной стеклянной панели и после включения освещения вы узнаете, что находится внутри устройства. Зачем? Предотвращает потерю охлажденного воздуха, поддерживает стабильную температуру в холодильнике, экономит энергию и сохраняет продукты свежими дольше. Это простой, энергоэффективный способ узнать, что находится внутри вашего холодильника LG, не открывая двери.

Q.

Разве свет не выделяет тепло и не влияет на продукты?

A.

Панель оснащена технологией защиты от нагрева: даже при длительной работе и минимальном выделении тепла она равномерно рассеивает его по всей поверхности и не пропускает внутрь, поэтому это никак не влияет на продукты.

Q.

Как использовать приложение thinQ®?

A.

Приложение ThinQ® можно установить и использовать на смартфонах с Android или iOS. Перейдите на сайт Lg.com, чтобы узнать о функциях, совместимости системы и доступности сервисного обслуживания.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Полезный объем (л)
349
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)
595 x 1860 x 676
Тип компрессора
Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)
Цвет
Бежевый

Характеристики

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 1860 x 676

  • Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    259

  • Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • Отделка (двери)

    Бежевый

Все характеристики

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

  • УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

    A++

  • Тип продукта

    B/Морозильная камера

  • Стандартная/встраиваемая ширина

    Глубина стойки

ОБЪЕМ

  • Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

    130

  • Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

    252

  • Общий объем (л)

    382

  • Полезный объем, морозильная камера (л)

    110

  • Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

    195

  • Полезный объем (л)

    349

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Сигнал открытой двери

    Да

  • Быстрая заморозка

    Да

  • Внутренний LED-дисплей

    LED дисплей

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Масса упаковки (кг)

    99

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

    595 x 1860 x 676

  • Масса продукта (кг)

    92

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Bремя уборки

    Нет

  • Охлаждение двери+

    Да

  • InstaView

    Да

  • ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

    Да

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

  • Ящик_морозильной камеры

    3 прозрачных

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

  • Автоматический генератор льда

    Нет

  • Ручной_генератор льда

    Нормальный лоток для льда

  • Диспенсер только для воды

    Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Материал двери

    Стекло

  • Отделка (двери)

    Бежевый

  • Плоский металлический канал (Metal Fresh)

    R Метал

  • Тип рукоятки

    Горизонтальный карман

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

  • Тип компрессора

    Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

  • Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

    259

  • Уровень шума (дБ)

    35

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

  • Стеллаж для бутылок (винных)

    Нет

  • Прозрачная_корзина в двери

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Нет

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Нет

  • Освещение холодильника

    Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

  • Складная Полка

    Нет

  • Полка_Закаленное стекло

    2

  • Овощной ящик

    Да (2)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Да

