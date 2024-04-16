Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar для телевизора с Dolby Atmos 5.1.1-канальным S70TR

LG Soundbar для телевизора с Dolby Atmos 5.1.1-канальным S70TR

Вид спереди на LG Soundbar S70TR, сабвуфер и задние динамики

Изображения, используемые в обзоре продукта ниже, предназначены для ознакомительных целей. Для точного представления обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы.

Оптимальное качество звука, достойное LG QNED

Дополните впечатления от LG QNED саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звуковыми характеристиками.

Завораживающие звуковые ландшафты окружают вас.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Саундбары LG идеально дополняют впечатления от просмотра на телевизорах LG

Дизайн, идеально сочетающийся с LG QNED

Прекрасно сочетается с LG QNED

Оцените визуальную гармонию LG QNED и совершенно нового саундбара LG Crest Design для изысканных интерьеров.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Кронштейн Synergy

Безупречное сочетание с LG QNED

Кронштейн Synergy специально разработан для идеальной интеграции с вашим телевизором LG QNED, обеспечивая визуальную гармонию и улучшая аудиовыступление.

На телевизоре LG, под которым установлен Саундбар LG , звучит уютный концерт.

WOW-интерфейс

Простота - у вас под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW-интерфейсу через телевизор LG для простого и понятного управления саундбаром, например, для изменения режимов звука, профилей и доступа к другим удобным функциям даже во время просмотра.

Саундбар LG, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли создают звуковые волны, которые устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

WOW Orchestra

Создает идеальный дуэт со звуком вашего телевизора LG

Уникальный звук, диапазон и тональные качества вашего саундбара LG и телевизора LG TV гармонично сочетаются, создавая захватывающее и впечатляющее звуковое сопровождение.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.

***Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW-интерфейсом: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Телевизоры, совместимые с FHD 63, могут отличаться по году выпуска.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с функцией WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска. Поддержка QNED 80 ограничена моделями 2022 и 2023 годов.

*****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуги могут быть недоступны. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

******В зависимости от модели саундбара WOW Interface может отличаться.

Ощутите реалистичность звуковой панорамы

Центральный восходящий канал

Звуковые ландшафты помещают вас в эпицентр

Центральный канал, направленный вверх, создает более реалистичный звук, делая голоса более четкими, а действия на экране идеально синхронизированными со звуком — без задержек и заиканий.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG TV в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Вышесказанное подтверждается исследованием собственных стандартов.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Dolby Atmos

Вечер кино звучит как в кинотеатре с Dolby Atmos

Погрузитесь в идеальный опыт Dolby с Dolby Vision на телевизоре LG и Dolby Atmos на саундбаре LG.

Фильм воспроизводится на телевизоре LG OLED и саундбаре LG в современной городской квартире в боковом ракурсе. Белые бусины, изображающие звуковые волны, проецируются вверх и вниз от саундбара и телевизора, создавая купол звука в пространстве. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук

Виртуальный слой создает реалистичный звук

Трехуровневый пространственный звук добавляет виртуальный слой для создания вокруг вас звукового купола с более насыщенным звучанием.

Саундбар LG и LG TV находятся в большой городской квартире. Три красные полосы, изображающие виртуальные слои, с ярким средним слоем создают звуковой купол, который окутывает диваны.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах «Кино» и «AI Sound Pro».

**Средний слой создается с помощью канала динамика саундбара. Звук передних и верхних динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля. При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

****При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

5.1.1-канальный объемный звук

Завораживающий звук со всех сторон.

Ощутите погружение в Dolby Atmos и DTS:X, наполните свою комнату 500-ваттной 5.1.1-канальной системой объемного звучания, сабвуфером и тыловыми динамиками.

Саундбар LG, LG TV, задние динамики и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, играя музыкальное представление. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят из саундбара, огибая диван. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

2-канальные задние динамики

Задние динамики обеспечивают свободу беспроводного подключения

Установите задние динамики в любом месте вашего пространства, не беспокоясь о проводах, благодаря встроенному беспроводному приемнику.

*Изображения на экране смоделированы.

**Задние динамики подключены через проводные кабели.

Интеллектуальный звук знает ваши предпочтения

Многоканальный звук

Ощутите необъятное и выразительное звуковое чудо

Саундбар LG преобразует базовый 2-канальный звук в многоканальный, обеспечивая глубокое звучание, резонирующее в вашем пространстве.

Саундбар LG, LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG излучает три ответвления звуковых волн, сделанных из белых капель, которые плавают по дну пола. Рядом с саундбаром находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу.

2 канала

Саундбар LG, LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG излучает три ответвления звуковых волн, сделанных из белых капель, которые плавают по нижней части пола. Еще больше звуковых волн из белых капель загорается сверху саундбара. Рядом с саундбаром находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу. В целом они создают эффект купола по всей комнате.

Многоканальный

*Интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования применяет звук для каждого канала в режимах «AI Sound Pro», «Кино», «Clear Voice Pro», «Игра» и «Спорт».

**Многоканальный звук воспроизводится с помощью интеллектуального алгоритма восходящего микширования. Этот алгоритм не применим к стандартному режиму или режиму «Музыка». Технология Bass Blast не использует интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования а копирует 2-канальную информацию и выводит ее на все каналы. 

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Над саундбаром LG установлено три разных телевизионных экрана. На том, что прямо над ним, транслируется музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. На телевизоре справа — диктор новостей, снимающий экстренный выпуск новостей снаружи богато украшенного здания. На телевизоре слева — кадр из боевика с мужчиной в тени. Между телевизором и саундбаром — фиолетовая диаграмма звуковой волны.

AI Sound Pro

Каждое настроение и жанр звучат правильно

AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звучания.

Над саундбаром LG расположены три разных телевизионных экрана. На том, что прямо над ним, диктор новостей снимает экстренный выпуск новостей снаружи богато украшенного здания. Телевизор справа показывает кадр из боевика с мужчиной в тени. Телевизор слева показывает музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. Между телевизором и саундбаром находится мятная диаграмма звуковой волны.

AI Sound Pro

Каждое настроение и жанр звучат правильно

AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звучания.

Над саундбаром LG расположены три разных экрана. На том, что прямо над ним, показан кадр из боевика с автомобилем, мчащимся навстречу мужчине и женщине. На телевизоре справа — музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. На телевизоре слева — диктор новостей, снимающий экстренный выпуск новостей снаружи богато украшенного здания. Между телевизором и саундбаром находится синяя диаграмма звуковой волны.

AI Sound Pro

Каждое настроение и жанр звучат правильно

AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звучания.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Работает в гармонии с вашими предпочтениями

Интенсивный игровой процесс

Звук синхронизируется с каждым кадром

Освободите порты на телевизоре и подключите консоли к саундбару LG без ущерба для графических характеристик. Поддержка VRR/ALLM обеспечивает игровой процесс без разрывов и с низкой задержкой ввода.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG TV показаны вместе. На экране отображается игра с гоночным автомобилем.

*Изображения на экране смоделированы.

**Согласно стандартам спецификаций HDMI 2.1, этот саундбар поддерживает eARC, VRR и ALLM.

***Телевизор, саундбар и устройство-источник (например, игровая консоль) должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.

****VRR-сквозная передача поддерживает контент 120 Гц. (Для 4K поддерживает YCbCr 4:2:0 / Для 1080p поддерживает 120 Гц)

*****Обратите внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется сетевое подключение.

******HDCP 2.3 поддерживает контент с разрешением 4K. Поддержка 120 Гц зависит от устройства, с поддержкой до YCbCr4:2:0 для 4K.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Переработанные материалы внутри

Внутренние детали изготовлены из переработанного пластика

В верхней и нижней частях саундбара LG используется переработанный пластик. Доказательство приверженности более экологичному подходу к производству саундбаров.

"Здесь представлены фронтальная перспектива саундбара сзади и изображение саундбара в металлической рамке спереди. Наклонный вид задней части металлической рамы саундбара с надписью «Переработанный пластик», указывающей на край рамы."

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Переработанные материалы снаружи

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Все саундбары LG разрабатываются с особой тщательностью, чтобы обеспечить высокий процент использования вторичных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

На пиктограмме изображены пластиковые бутылки, а под ними — слова «пластиковые бутылки». Стрелка с правой стороны указывает на символ переработки, под которым находится фраза «Возрождаются в форме полиэстеровой джерси». Стрелка с правой стороны указывает на левую часть саундбара LG, а под ней — фраза «Саундбар LG с переработанной тканью».

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Упаковка из целлюлозы

Упаковка изготовлена из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбар LG получил сертификат компании SGS как экопродукт благодаря замене внутренней упаковки со вспененного EPS (пенополистирола) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически чистую альтернативу, которая по-прежнему защищает изделие.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Количество каналов

    5.1.1

  • Выходная мощность

    500 W

  • Главный

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Кабель HDMI

    Да

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • AAC

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI вход

    1

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Беспроводной тыловой готов

    Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

  • WOW Orchestra

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Тыловой динамик

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    5.1.1

  • Количество динамиков

    9 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    500 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • 120 Гц

    Да

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

  • Dolby Vision

    Да

  • HDR10

    Да

  • Pass-through

    Да

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Да

  • VRR / ALLM

    Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Выборка

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление (тыловая колонка)

    20 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (тыловая колонка)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Да

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Музыка

    Да

  • Спорт

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    15.4 kg

  • Главный

    3.0 kg

  • Тыловой динамик (2 шт)

    2.1 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    5.7 kg

