SG10TY

Изображения, используемые в обзоре изделия ниже, приведены в репрезентативных целях. Обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы, чтобы получить точное представление.

Саундбар высшего уровня для лучшего LG OLED

Дополните впечатления от LG OLED саундбаром, сочетающимся с его дизайном и звуковыми характеристиками.

Чарующие звуковые ландшафты

Угловой вид снизу на телевизор LG TV, и Саундбар LG Soundbar крепится к стене. Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вперед от звуковой панели и проецируются на телевизор, поскольку сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV, задние динамики и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной. Поверх комнаты появляется наложение в виде сетки, как при сканировании пространства. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, выходят из фронтальной перспективы задних динамиков.

*Имитация изображений. 

Надпись «НЕЗАБЫВАЕМЫЕ ВПЕЧАТЛЕНИЯ» в зелено-желтом градиентном узоре.

Саундбары LG дополняют телевизоры LG TV

Дизайн для серии LG OLED G

Сочетается с серией LG OLED G

Дополните LG OLED G саундбаром, подходящим к нему и сочетающимся, как произведение искусства.

Угловой вид снизу на саундбар LG Soundbar, и телевизор LG TV крепится на стене.

Крупный план звуковой панели на стене.

В современном интерьере Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV c музыкой на экране.

Угловой вид звуковой панели LG Soundbar и телевизора LG TV на стене с изображением исполнения на трубе на экране. Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV на деревянной стене квартиры с изображением женщины, играющей на скрипке у моря.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Interface

Простота прямо под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW Interface в LG TV для управления саундбаром, например, для изменения режимов звука, профилей и доступа к другим функциям. 

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной, где воспроизводится музыкальное выступление. Белые капли создают звуковые волны, которые устремляются вперед от звуковой панели Soundbar и проецируются на телевизор. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

WOW Orchestra

Сочетание со звуком LG TV

Уникальный звук, диапазон и тональные качества саундбара LG и телевизора LG TV гармонично сочетаются, создавая захватывающее звучание.

Саундбар LG Soundbar под телевизором LG TV крупным планом. Символ подключения находится между саундбаром LG Soundbar и телевизором LG TV, на котором показана беспроводная работа WOWCAST.

Поддержка WOWCAST

Смотрите телевизор, не отвлекаясь

Благодаря WOWCAST Саундбар LG подключается к телевизору LG TV беспроводным способом и обеспечивает поддержку многоканального звука без потерь.

*Имитация изображений. 

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями. 

***Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Телевизоры, совместимые с FHD 63, могут отличаться по году выпуска.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с функцией WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска. Поддержка QNED 80 ограничена моделями 2022 и 2023 годов.

*****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуги могут быть недоступны. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

******В зависимости от модели звуковой панели WOW Interface может отличаться.

Ощутите реализм звуковой панорамы

Технология Dolby Atmos

С Dolby Atmos вечер просмотра кино проходит как в кинотеатре

Откройте для себя идеальные возможности Dolby с помощью Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos в саундбарах LG для телевизоров LG TV.

На телевизоре LG OLED TV и звуковой панели LG Soundbar в современной городской квартире в боковом ракурсе воспроизводится фильм. Белые шарики, изображающие звуковые волны, проецируются вверх и вниз от звуковой панели Soundbar и телевизора, создавая звуковой купол в пространстве. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

* Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Имитация изображений.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук

Виртуальный слой придает звуку реалистичности

Трехуровневый звук добавляет слой для создания звукового купола с насыщенным звуком.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах «Кино» и «AI Sound Pro».

** Средний слой создается с помощью канала динамика звуковой панели Soundbar. Звук передних и верхних динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля. При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

***Имитация изображений. 

****При отсутствии заднего динамика заднее поле не может быть создано.

3.1-канальный звук

Манящий всеохватывающий звук

Погрузитесь в атмосферу благодаря реалистичным звуковым ландшафтам Dolby Atmos и DTS:X c 420-ваттным 3.1-канальным объемным звуком и сабвуфером.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Три ветви белых звуковых волн, состоящих из капель, проецируются из звуковой панели, а сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Логотип Dolby Atmos Логотип DTS X

* Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Символ Double-D является торговой маркой Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Имитация изображений. 

Настройка звука под ваш вкус

AI Room Calibration Pro

В гармонии с пространством без искажений

Саундбар сканирует комнату для поиска вас и задних динамиков и регулирует разницу в громкости и время задержки, обеспечивая непревзойденные впечатления от прослушивания, возникающие в задней части комнаты.

Теплая серая зона для дизайна.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*AI Room Calibration Pro — это технология автоматической настройки звука, которая компенсирует условия, в которых находится Саундбар Soundbar, с помощью алгоритмов, улучшающих звуковые характеристики.   

** Поддерживает как входящие в комплект (6-канальные), так и дополнительные (2-канальные) задние динамики, при этом калибровка в зависимости от количества каналов ничем не отличается (входящие в комплект и дополнительные динамики калибруются с одинаковой разницей в уровне усиления и задержкой). 

*** Работает по старому алгоритму '23, когда задние динамики не подключены.

**** При настройке задних динамиков можно использовать функцию AI Room Calibration Pro в приложении звуковой панели LG Soundbar. 

***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети. 

****** Задние динамики продаются отдельно.

******* Изображения на экране являются имитацией.

Многоканальный звук

Ощутите огромное звуковое богатство

Саундбар LG преобразовывает 2-канальный звук в многоканальный, обеспечивая глубокое звучание, которое резонирует в вашем пространстве.

Саундбар LG Soundbar, телевизор LG TV и сабвуфер находятся в современной городской квартире. Саундбар LG Soundbar излучает три ветви звуковых волн, состоящих из белых капель, которые плавают внизу. Рядом с саундбаром Soundbar находится сабвуфер, создающий звуковой эффект снизу. Вместе они создают эффект купола по всей комнате.

* Интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования применяет настройки звука для каждого канала в режимах «AI Sound Pro», «Кино», «Clear Voice Pro», «Игра» и «Спорт».

** Многоканальный звук воспроизводится с помощью интеллектуального алгоритма восходящего микширования. Этот алгоритм не применим к стандартному режиму или режиму «Музыка». Технология Bass Blast не использует интеллектуальный алгоритм восходящего микширования, а копирует 2-канальную информацию и выводит ее на все каналы. 

***Имитация изображений.

Над саундбаром LG Soundbar расположены три разных телевизионных экрана. На экране над ней демонстрируется музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. На телевизионном экране справа демонстрируется ведущий новостной программы, снимающий экстренный выпуск новостей у богато украшенного здания. На телевизионном экране слева демонстрируется кадр из боевика с человеком в тени. Между телевизором и саундбаром находится фиолетовая диаграмма звуковой волны.

AI Sound Pro

Правильное звучание

Технология AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звукового впечатления.

Соответствует вашим предпочтениям

Интенсивный игровой процесс 

Синхронизация звука с каждым кадром

Освободите порты на телевизоре и подключайте консоли к саундбару LG без ущерба для графических характеристик. Низкая задержка ввода во время игры благодаря VRR/ALLM.

Теплая серая зона для дизайна.

Саундбар LG Soundbar и телевизор LG TV показаны вместе. На экране отображается гоночная игра.

*Имитация изображений.

**В соответствии со стандартами спецификации HDMI 2.1 эта Саундбар поддерживает eARC, VRR и ALLM.

***Телевизор, Саундбар Soundbar и устройство-источник (например, игровая консоль) должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through поддерживает контент с частотой 120 Гц. (Для 4K поддерживает YCbCr 4:2:0 / Для 1080p поддерживает 120 Гц)

***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

******HDCP 2.3 поддерживает контент с разрешением 4K. Поддержка 120 Гц зависит от устройства, а для 4K поддерживается вплоть до YCbCr4:2:0.

HD-стриминг

Стримы в потрясающем HD-качестве

Смотрите трансляции с любимых платформ без сжатия благодаря поддержке Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect и Google Cast в формате HD без потерь.

* Доступность контента и приложений может отличаться в зависимости от страны или региона.

** Для OTT-сервисов требуется отдельная подписка.

*** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Совместимость

Используйте любимую платформу

LG Soundbars теперь могут работать с большим количеством ИИ-сервисов. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром LG с помощью выбранной вами платформы.

* Для некоторых функций требуется сторонняя подписка или учетная запись.

** Google является торговой маркой компании Google LLC, а Google Ассистент недоступен на некоторых языках и в некоторых странах.

*** Amazon, Alexa и все связанные с ними марки являются торговыми марками компании Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов.

**** Apple, логотип Apple и Apple AirPlay 2 являются торговыми марками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах. 

***** Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Может потребоваться обновление программного обеспечения. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

******Имитация изображений.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Из пластика

Внутри из переработанного пластика

В саундбарах LG используется переработанный пластик. Экологичное производство саундбаров.

Здесь представлены фронтальная перспектива звуковой панели сзади и изображение звуковой панели в металлической рамке спереди. Наклонный вид задней части металлической рамы звуковой панели с надписью «Переработанный пластик», указывающей на край рамы.

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели звуковой панели.

**Имитация изображений. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Из бутылок

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Саундбары LG спроектированы с использованием восстановленных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

На пиктограмме есть пластиковые бутылки со словами «пластиковые бутылки». Стрелка справа указывает на символ переработки с фразой «Возрождаются в виде полиэстеровой джерси». Стрелка справа указывает на левую часть звуковой панели LG Soundbar с фразой «Саундбар LG Soundbar с переработанной тканью».

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели звуковой панели.

**Имитация изображений. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Упаковка из целлюлозы

Упаковка изготовлена из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбар LG получил сертификат SGS как экопродукт ввиду замены внутренней упаковки с EPS (пенополистирола) и пластиковых пакетов на формованную целлюлозу — экологичную альтернативу, по-прежнему защищающую изделие.

Упаковка звуковой панели LG Soundbar на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями. Логотип Energy Star Логотип экопродукта SGS

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Имитация изображений. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Количество каналов

    3.1

  • Выходная мощность

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

  • Главный

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Кабель HDMI

    Да

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • AAC+

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

  • DTS:X

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI вход

    1

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Беспроводной тыловой готов

    Да

  • Wi-Fi

    Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Настройка звука под комнату (AI Room Calibration Pro), приложение

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

  • WOW Orchestra

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    3.1

  • Количество динамиков

    8 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    420 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • 120 Гц

    Да

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

  • Dolby Vision

    Да

  • HDR10

    Да

  • Pass-through

    Да

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Да

  • VRR / ALLM

    Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Выборка

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

  • Повышающий бит / Повышающая дискретизация

    24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    45 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    38 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Музыка

    Да

  • Спорт

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    16.1 kg

  • Главный

    3.9 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    5.8 kg

