Саундбар 4.1-канальный, Ультратонкий Корпус, 300 Вт,

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Саундбар 4.1-канальный, Ультратонкий Корпус, 300 Вт,

SJ8

Саундбар 4.1-канальный, Ультратонкий Корпус, 300 Вт,

Саундбар LG SJ8

Звук высокой четкости

Позволяет воспроизводить цифровые файлы в форматах высокого качества,
таких как FLAC, WAV и ALAC. Вы слышите такой же звук,
как и в оригинальной студийной записи.

Sound Upconverting*

Технология восстановления качества звука Sound Upconverting улучшает контент более низкого качества до уровня 192 кГц / 24 бит.

Беспроводной
сабвуфер

Разместите сабвуфер в удобном для вас месте и наслаждайтесь отличными басами.



Адаптивный контроль звука

Адаптивный контроль звука - собственная технология LG, улучшающая качество воспроизведения голоса. Анализируя уровень громкости голоса в режиме реального времени, технология ASC уменьшает мощность басов для придания кристальной четкости голосу (например, в диалогах/новостных программах).







Технология
Auto Sound Engine*

Технология LG Auto Sound Engine оптимизирует баланс звуковых частот, что позволяет избежать искажений в качестве воспроизведения даже на максимальном уровне громкости.





Поддержка Wi-Fi и Bluetooth

LG саундбар может воспроизводить аудио с мобильных устройств или приложений. Передавайте музыку на саундбар через Wi-Fi или Bluetooth.

Google Cast™*

Транслируйте миллионы песен и видеороликов из приложений с поддержкой Google Cast™ со смартфона на саундбар. Выбирайте файлы, управляйте воспроизведением и регулируйте звук прямо со своего смартфона. Трансляция с помощью Google Cast поддерживается из YouTube**, Google Play*** и других сервисов.

Автоматическое воспроизведение музыки

Функция автоматического распознавания источника воспроизведения позволяет начать транслировать музыку со смартфона сразу же после обнаружения саундбаром Bluetooth сигнала смартфона.

Управление с помощью пульта от ТВ

Поддерживаются пульты от ТВ производителей: LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba и Samsung.

Широкие возможности подключения

Подключайтесь к любым устройствам через разъемы HDMI, USB, оптического входа и портативного входа, а также через Bluetooth.

Внешний вид под стать телевизору

Саундбар идеально подходит к ТВ благодаря схожему дизайну.

Толщина корпуса всего 38 мм

Саундбар SJ8 имеет ультратонкий дизайн,
который не искажает звук и не мешает
вашему просмотру или
управлению звуком.

4K Pass-Through*

Саундбар позволяет воспроизводить 4К-звук и транслировать 4К-изображение на телевизор без потери качества.

* Саунд Апконвертинг

* 4К Пасс-Сру

*Гугл Каст, ** Ютуб, ***Гугл Плэй
ВЫХОДНАЯ МОЩНОСТЬ

Количество каналов

4.1

Общая мощность RMS

300 Вт

Фронтальный динамик

60 Вт x 2

Динамик объемного звучания

Сабвуфер

170 Вт (Беспроводной)

Аудио ЦАП

192кГц / 24бит

ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Аудиовход (3.5Ø)

Оптический вход

●(1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

— / —

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4)

●(1) / ●(1)

USB

● (технический)

Разъем для микрофона

FM тюнер

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Поддержка ОС (Window / Mac)

● / —

Сервисы потокового аудио Google Cast

Обновление прошивки

Автоматическое начало воспроизведения

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Vol + , - , приглушение звука

Мультиподключение по Bluetooth

Синхронизация звука с ТВ беспроводная по Bluetooth (LG ТВ)

Синхронизация звука с ТВ через оптический кабель

4K Pass-Through

ARC (реверсивный звуковой канал)

Регулировка громкости сабвуфера

Приглушение звука

Затемнение

Спящий режим

Будильник

РЕЖИМЫ АУДИО

ASC (Адаптивный контроль звука)

Auto Sound Engine

Стандартный

Кино

Пользовательский эквалайзер

Ночной режим (Вкл/выкл)

SFX (расширение звукого поля)

Контроль динамического диапазона

Автоматическое регулирование громкости

ФОРМАТЫ И ОБРАБОТКА АУДИО

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital EX

Dolby Pro Logic

Dolby Pro Logic IIx

Dolby Pro Logic II

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

DTS-Neo 6

DTS-ES

DTS 96/24

FLAC до 192 кГц

OGG до 48 кГц

WAV

ALAC

MP3

WMA

AAC(MPEG4)

MPEG2 AAC

AAC+

AIFF

СЕРВИСЫ ПОТОКОВОГО АУДИО

Google Cast

Spotify

Встроенные сервисы

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ ЗВУКОВАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ

Тип

Адаптор (25В, 1.52А)

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5В

Энергопотребление

22Вт

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ САБВУФЕР

Тип

100~240V, 50/60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление

33Вт

Частота беспроводного соединения

5Гц

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Руководство пользователя

Программное обеспечение для ПК

Пульт ДУ

MA5

Батарейки для ПДУ

AAA

Гарантийный талон

Оптический кабель

Крепление на стену в комплекте

ГАБАРИТЫ

Сабвуфер, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

1220 × 38 × 105

Основной модуль, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

171 × 320 × 252

Сочетание с диагоналями ТВ

55" ↑

Основной модуль, вес нетто, кг

2.7

Сабвуфер, вес нетто, кг

4.3

Размер коробки (Ш x В x Г), мм

1276 × 373 × 223

