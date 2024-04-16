Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Electronics kompaniyasi iste’molchilarni e’tiborli bo‘lishga va faqat asl mahsulotlarni xarid qilishga chaqiradi. Oxirgi vaqtlarda litsenziyalanmagan LG maishiy texnikasi savdosi holatlari tez-tez uchrab turibdi, bu xaridorlar xavfsizligiga xatarlarni taqdim etmoqda.

Qalbaki texnikani xarid qilish
nimalarga olib kelishi mumkin?

Past sifat img

Hech bir qalbaki texnika LG asl texnikasini ishlab chiqarishda qo‘llaniladigan yuqori sifatdagi materiallarni o‘rnini bosolmaydi. LG.

LG asl texnikasi sifatining qat’iy nazorat jarayonlaridan o‘tadi, bu ishonchli ishni va mahsulotning uzoq muddat xizmat qilishini ta’minlaydi.

Salomatlikka tahdid img

Qalbaki mahsulotlarning qo‘llanilishi o‘zi bilan sog‘lig‘ingiz va xavfsizligiz uchun, ayniqsa, agar bu elektr qurilmalarga taalluqli bo‘lsa, xatarlarni taqdim etadi.

LG asl texnikasi sertifikatlashtirishdan o‘tadi va xavfsizlik standartlariga muvofiq keladi.

Qo‘shimcha xarajatlar img

Qalbaki mahsulotlar, boshlang‘ich xarajatlarda arzonroq bo‘lishi ham mumkin, aslida esa: ta’mirlash va yangi qurilmani xarid qilishning qo‘shimcha xarajatlariga olib keladi.

LG asl texnikasini xarid qilinishi o‘z sifati, ishonchliligi va uzoq muddat xizmat qilishi sharofati bilan uzoq muddatli istiqbolda ancha foydali sarf-xarajatlar hisoblanadi.

Kafolatning mavjud bo‘lmasligi img

Qalbaki mahsulolar tovarga rasmiy kafolatga ega emas va siz LG servis xizmatiga murojaat qilish imkoniga ega bo‘lmaysiz. Asl texnikani xarid qilishda siz asl ehtiyot qismlarni qo‘llash bilan avtorizatsiyalangan servis markazlaridan servis xizmat ko‘rsatishni olishingiz mumkin. LG asl texnikasi kafolatning quyidagi turlariga ega:
Телевизоры
1 год гарантии на продукт + 1 год бесплатного сервисного обслуживания

Ekologiyaga zarar img

Qalbaki texnika past sifatli materiallar va jarayonlarni qo‘llash bilan ishlab chiqariladi, ular atrof-muhit uchun zararli bo‘lishi mumkin, va qo‘llash va utilizatsiya jarayonlarida chiqindilar chiqarilishi va ifloslanishning ortishiga olib kelishi mumkin.

LG o‘z mahsulotlarini ishlab chiqarishda va utilizatsiya qilinishida ekologik mas’uliyatning yuqori standartlariga rioya qilib boradi. LG asl texnikasi juda ekologik do‘stona va energiya samarali hisoblanadi, bu atrof-muhitga salbiy ta’sirni qisqartirishga yordam beradi.

LG asl televizorini qalbakisidan qanday farqlash mumkin?

Qalbaki mahsulotlarga "YO‘Q" deng, LG asl texnikasini faqat lg.kz internet-do‘konidan va rasmiy: Evrika, Mechta, Sulpak, Texnodom, Alser, DNS, Fora va Texnograd hamkorlardan tanlang