عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة ?
™AI DD

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18

بناءً على بيانات كبيرة من تجربة الغسل المتراكمة، توفر تقنية ™‎AI DD‎ حركة الغسل المثلى للعناية بالغسيل.

 

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek في مارس 2019. دورة قطن بوزن 2 كجم من الملابس الداخلية مقارنة بدورة القطن التقليدية لدى إل جي (F4V9RWP2W مقابل FC1450S2W). قد تختلف النتائج بناءً على الملابس والبيئة.

*AI DD متاح في 3 دورات. (قطن ، نسيج مختلط ، العناية السهلة)

ما المقصود بتقنية ™AI DD‎؟

ما المقصود بتقنية ™AI DD‎؟

لا تكتشف تقنية ™AI DD‎ الوزن فحسب، بل تستشعر أيضًا نعومة النسيج، وتختار الحركات المثلى للقماش بنفسها.

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد
جهازمتكامل

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد

يُعد جهاز المجفف والغسالة المتكامل من إل جي صيحة أخرى في التقنيات الرائدة في مجال الأجهزة. وفّر حيزًا في منزلك وانعم مع عائلتك بمساحة أكبر.
تجاعيد أقل تعني نظافة أكثر

بخار

تجاعيد أقل تعني نظافة أكثر

تقضي تقنية Steam+™‎ من إل جي على نسبة %99.9 من المواد المثيرة للحساسية، مثل جزيئات الغبار التي يمكن أن تتسبب في الحساسية أو مشكلات تنفسية مع تجاعيد أقل بنسبة %30.

 

*دورة العناية بالحساسية معتمدة من BAF (الجمعية البريطانية للحساسية) تقلل من جزيئات الغبار المنزلي بنسبة %99.9.

إزالة المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9

إزالة المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9

تنخفض المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9 بواسطة البخار.

متانة أكبر ونظافة أعلى
المتانة

متانة أكبر ونظافة أعلى

تم تعزيز الباب الزجاجي المقوى الخارجي المتين والأنيق وتطوير الرافع الصحي والمتين من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ.

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek في يوليو 2013. تأثير مبيد جراثيم الزائفة الزنجارية من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ مقابل الكمية الأولية في 12 يومًا.

وضوح أكثر وأناقة أكبر

التصميم

وضوح أكثر وأناقة أكبر

تم تصميم شاشة أكثر وضوحًا وزيادة حجم مقبض الباب مع طلاء معدني.
جهاز ذكي
ThinQ™‎

جهاز ذكي

باستخدام تقنية ™ThinQ‎، تصبح الغسالة أكثر ذكاءً بدايةً من تشغيل الغسل عن بُعد وحتى تنزيل دورة إضافية. تفاعل بسهولة معها وتمكّن من الوصول إلى أحدث الابتكارات باستخدام اتصال Wi-Fi.

*Google و Google Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC.

*Amazon و Alexa و Echo وجميع الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com أو Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.

*تمت إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQ لتصبح LG ThinQ.

*قد تختلف الميزات الذكية والمنتج المساعد الصوتي حسب البلد والطراز. تحقق من بائع التجزئة المحلي أو LG لمعرفة مدى توفر الخدمة.

SASO

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى
اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

