Life’s Good when you Get More Care with LG! | LG KSA
get-more-care-logo

Kahraman ailemizin birbirlerine olan sevgileri mesafeli gibi görünse de sessizlikleri yanlış anlaşılabilir. Basit hareketlerle ilgilerini ifade ediyor olabilirler mi? LG'nin, sevgiyi dile getiren incelikli yöntemlerle ilgi anları yaratmaya nasıl yardımcı olduğunu izleyin.

Bölümler (10)

OLED Evo
Ne yapıyorlar?

Evin küçük oğlu, bir su macerası için mayosunu ve gözlüklerini giymiş. Ama durun, oturma odasında. İç mekanda neler oluyor olabilir? Keşfetmek için hemen izleyin!

OLED TVs >

WebOS'lu OLED Evo
Futbol maçı hangi kanalda?

Baba, futbol maçını bulamayınca strese başlıyor. Ancak genç kızının devreye girmesiyle her şey değişiyor Keşfetmek için hemen izleyin!

KLİMA KONTROL >

InstaView Buzdolabı
Ev halkı, hazır mısınız?

Ailemiz büyük maça hazırlanıyor! Ama durun, onun yerine mutfakta bir şey bekliyorlar. Neler oluyor? Keşfetmek için hemen izleyin!

Klima Kontrol >

InstaView
Çift tıkla sürpriz!

Uzun bir iş gününün ardından evin annesi sessiz evlerine adım atar. Daha sonra Instaview'e bırakılan bir notu fark eder. İçerisinde ne olabilir? Keşfetmek için hemen izleyin!

InstaView™ BUZDOLABI >

OLED Sihirli Kumanda

Büyükanne uzaktan kumandadaki düğmeleri görmekte zorlandığında, torununun biraz yardımı ve basit bir sesli komut ile işini halledebileceğini öğreniyor.Tamamını izleyin!

OLED TVs >

Klima Kontrol

En çok ihtiyaç duyduğun anda asla yanında olmaz! Klimanın kumandası kaybolduğunda, evin babası onu bulmak için terlemeye başlar. Ama eşi başından beri ana şüpheli olabilir mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

KLİMA KONTROL >

Klima Kontrol

Kavurucu sıcak bir günde serin bir ev ile karşılaşmak isteyen annenin evi uzaktan soğutmanın bir yolunu bulması gerekiyor! Yapabilir mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

Klima Kontrol ThinQ >

Çift Tık'la Instaview

Babalar buzdolabında aradığını asla bulamaz! Yine aradığı bir ketçap şişesi herkesin gözü önünde saklanıyor. Acaba evin annesi kendisine 'bir tık' yardım edebilir mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

InstaView™ BUZDOLABI >

Instaview ThinQ

Evin babası gece yarısı bir şeyler atıştırmak için ortadan kaybolduğunda, ThinQ eşine onu iş üstünde yakalaması için haber veriyor. Tamamını izleyin!

InstaView™ ThinQ >

A9 Süpürge

Baba gerçekten ev işlerini yapmayı unuttu mu? Tam başının belaya girdiğini düşündüğü sırada, yanında A9 olan baba temiz bir şekilde paçasını kurtarıyor. Tamamını izleyin!

ELEKTRİKLİ SÜPÜRGE >

Çamaşır Makinesi

İki suç ortağı, geceleri çamaşırları örtbas etmeye başlıyor! Ama yakalanmadan kurtulabilecekler mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

ÇAMAŞIR MAKİNESİ >

Hava Temizleyici

Babalar mutfaktaysa mutlaka mutfaktan dumanlar yükselir! Peki PuriCare günü kurtarabilecek mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

Hava Temizleyici >

Bulaşık Makinesi

Temizlikte anne onayı önemli! Evin annesi bulaşıkları bulaşık makinesinden başkasına emanet edecek mi? Öğrenmek için şimdi izleyin!

BULAŞIK MAKİNESİ >