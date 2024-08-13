Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SC9S

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG Soundbar SC9S

SC9S

LG Soundbar SC9S

Soundbar ve woofer'ın önden görünümü

TV ve LG Soundbar SC9S beyaz bir duvara asılıdır. Aşağıda, zemine siyah bir kablosuz subwoofer yerleştirilmiştir. Soldaki pencerenin ötesinde mavi gökyüzünün göründüğü şehir manzarası vardır.

WOW Bağlantı Parçası, LG OLED evo C Serisi ve soundbar ile mükemmel eşleşir

WOW Bağlantı Parçası ile ister stantlı, ister duvara monte LG OLED evo C Serisinin keyfini çıkarın.

LG Sound Bar SC9S'nin tasarım filmi. Videoyu oynatın.

Yepyeni Bir Deneyim Yaşatan Sinerji

LG Soundbar, LG TV'ler için mükemmel bir seçimdir. TV ve Soundbar'ın oluşturduğu sinerji, eğlence deneyiminizi yepyeni bir düzeye taşır. Kolay kullanım ile keyfini çıkarın.

Özel bağlantı parçası ile ilgili video klip. Videoyu oynatın.

*Gösterilen tüm resimler sadece temsilidir. 

**LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Serisi 195cm/77", 164cm/65", 139cm/55" ile uyumlu olduğu kanıtlanmış braket.

LG OLED evo C Serisi ile mükemmel uyumlu 

Özel Bağlantı Parçası, Soundbar'ı doğru konuma yerleştirmenizi sağlayarak ideal ses kalitesi sunar. Soundbar'ınız hem stantlı hem de duvara monte formuyla şık tasarımı, ideal ses kalitesiyle buluşturur.

Yukarıda bir video klip mevcuttur. Aşağıda gri filtreli 3 resim gösterilmektedir: Bağlantı parçalı, stantlı ve duvara monteli TV.

*LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Serisi 195cm/77", 164cm/65", 139cm/55" uyumlu bağlantı parçası

"LG Soundbar ile TV Arasındaki Sinerji
Büyüleyici Bir Ses Yaratır"

LG Soundbar, LG TV ile mükemmel uyumlu ses kalitesi sunar. En iyi dinleme deneyimi için hem LG TV sesini hem de LG Soundbar'ın sesini aynı anda kullanır. Sesin her ayrıntısını hissedin.

Soundbar ve TV'den çeşitli şekillerde mavi renkli ses dalgaları çıkar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

**WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****WOW Orkestra, soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

LG TV ile Kolay veKullanışlı Arayüz

Artık kolaylık sizin elinizde. Soundbar'ınızı tek bir uzaktan kumandayla
LG TV üzerinden kontrol edin. Uzaktan kumandada tek tıkla soundbar'ın
menüsünü ve ayarlarını TV ekranında görebilirsiniz. Ses seviyesini değiştirebilir,
bağlantı durumunu kontrol edebilir ve hatta bir ses modu seçebilirsiniz.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

**WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****WOW Orkestra, soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

WOWCAST

Kablosuz Bağlanın,Olağanüstü Sesin Keyfini Çıkarın

Kablosuz kurulumla içeriğinizin keyfini dikkat dağıtıcı seslerden uzak bir şekilde çıkarın. LG WOWCAST, yüksek kaliteli sesi daha rahat bir şekilde sunmak için LG Soundbar* ile LG TV'yi kablosuz olarak birbirine bağlar. Daha büyüleyici bir ses deneyimi için Dolby Atmos'un gücünü deneyimleyin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

**WOWCAST ile Uyumlu TV’ler: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****WOWCAST Ready, soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Sinema Kalitesinde Ses Deneyimi

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X ve IMAX Enhanced ile birlikte kullanılan LG Soundbar, sinema kalitesindeki ses deneyimini oturma odanıza getirir. Sizi her yönden net ve gerçekçi bir sesle çevrelerken her sahnede güçlü ve gerçeğe yakın ses kalitesi sunarak sizi en sevdiğiniz filmlerin merkezine yerleştirir.

Soundbar'dan ve TV'den tüm oturma odasına çeşitli biçimlerde mavi ses dalgaları yayılır.

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision, Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation'ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.
**Çift D sembolü, Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation'ın ticari markasıdır.

Dünyada bir ilk: Yukarı Ses Veren Üçlü Kanallara Sahip Dolby Atmos soundbar

Dünyanın Yukarı Ses Veren İlk Üçlü Kanalları ile tanışın. Bu, LG Soundbar SC9S'nin daha geniş ve daha zengin bir ses alanı sunduğu anlamına gelir. Evde en sürükleyici ses deneyiminin keyfini çıkarın.

Kabin üzerine bir soundbar yerleştirilmiştir ve TV'nin hemen önünde bulunan soundbar'dan mavi daire içine alınmış ses dalgaları çıkar.

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, Sanal Bir Ses Kubbesi Oluşturur

LG Soundbar SC9S, eğlence deneyiminin sınırlarını zorluyor. Soundbar'ınız, daha sürükleyici ve doğru bir ses deneyimi olan Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses özelliğini sunar. Soundbar, HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function - Anatomik Transfer Fonksiyonu) 3D motordan yararlanarak sanal bir orta katman oluşturur. Bu da ses katmanlarının yalnızca sinema salonunda deneyimleyeceğiniz gelişmiş çevreleyici (surround) ses üretmesi anlamına gelir.

Mavi kubbe şeklindeki 3 katmanlı ses dalgaları, oturma odasında duvara asılı soundbar ve TV'yi kaplar.

*"Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses", soundbar'ın CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Modunda mevcuttur.
**Orta katman, Soundbar'ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak oluşturulur. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi, bir ses alanı oluşturmak için sentezlenir.
***Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan oluşturulamaz.

Bas Titreşimini Hissedin

En sevdiğiniz şarkılarda ve filmlerde daha güçlü, daha derin bas hissedin. Kablosuz subwoofer, yüksek ses seviyesi ve daha uzun bir mesafeye iletilen bas kalitesi ile alçak notaları kolaylıkla iletir.

Kabin üzerine bir soundbar yerleştirilmiştir. Yanda yere yerleştirilmiş bir kablosuz subwoofer bulunur. Subwoofer'dan mavi ses grafikleri gelir.

Olağanüstü İçerik Deneyimi

Kendinizi en sevdiğiniz oyunlara, TV programlarına ve filmlere kaptırmak için LG Soundbar SC9S'nizi bir konsola veya Blu-ray oynatıcıya bağlayın. Soundbar'ınız, en iyi görüntü ve sesle, gecikmesiz bir izleme deneyimi sunar.
Beyaz masanın üzerine soundbar ve TV yerleştirilmiştir. TV'de 7 beyaz at gösterilir.

4K Pass-through
Kaliteyi Üst Düzeye Taşır

LG Soundbar'da 4K Pass-through özelliği bulunur. Verileri kaliteden ödün vermeden iletir. Böylece minimum bağlantıyla hem çarpıcı sesin hem de videonun keyfini çıkarabilirsiniz.
Soundbar kabin üzerine yerleştirilmiştir ve soundbar'a bağlı TV'de yarış oyunu sahnesi gösterilir. Görüntünün sağ alt tarafında iki elle tutulan bir oyun konsolu bulunur.

VRR/ALLM Oyun Deneyimini İyileştirir

LG Soundbar, VRR/ALLM ile en iyi oyun deneyimini sunmak için yapılmıştır. 120 Hz'e kadar Değişken Yenileme Hızı (VRR). Neredeyse anlık tepki süresi, oyun oynamak ve gerçekçi bir izleme deneyimi yaratmak için size avantaj sağlar. Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu (ALLM) sorunsuz, gecikmesiz görüntüleme ve etkileşim sağlar.
LG OLED C duvara, LG Soundbar SC9S ise aşağıya özel bir bağlantı parçası aracılığıyla yerleştirilmiştir. Altında subwoofer vardır. TV'de bir konser sahnesi gösterilir.

HD Müzik Akış Hizmetlerinin Keyfini Çıkarın

Soundbar'ınızda müzik çalın. Spotify ve Tidal Connect ile uyumludur. LG Soundbar, bir Wi-Fi bağlantısı üzerinden yüksek kaliteli ses sağlayan MQA'yı (Master Quality Authenticated) destekler.

*Resmi MQA kaydı gereklidir.

Soundbar, TV hemen üstte olacak şekilde duvara asılmıştır. Ses dalgaları aralarından geçerek renklerini kırmızıdan maviye çevirir.

Kullandığınız Platforma Bağlanın

Daha geniş uyumluluğa sahip LG Soundbar'lar Google, Alexa ve Apple Airplay2 ile çalışır. LG Soundbar'ı dilediğiniz platformla kontrol edebilirsiniz.

*Bazı özellikler üçüncü taraf abonelikleri veya hesapları gerektirir.
**Google, Google LLC'nin ticari markasıdır.
*** Google Asistan, belirli dillerde ve ülkelerde kullanılmaz.
****Amazon, Alexa ve diğer ilgili işaretler, Amazon.com Inc.'in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

"Beklentilerin Ötesinde Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi"

LG Soundbar SC9S ile içeriğinizin sesini hiç olmadığı kadar iyi alabilirsiniz. Duyduklarınızı optimize ederek iki kanallı sesi, çok kanallı sese böler.

*AI Sound Pro, Sinema, Clear Voice Pro, Spor, Oyun modlarında mevcuttur.
**9.1.5 kanallı çıkış, kanal konfigürasyonuna bağlıdır.

Gelişmiş AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, En Optimum Sesi Sağlar

LG Soundbar, sesin boşluktaki yerini dikkate alır. Gelişmiş AI Oda Kalibrasyonu ile Soundbar'ınız optimum sesi sunar. Genişletilmiş 400 Hz aralığında referans frekanslarını eşleştirerek, alanı hassas bir şekilde analiz edebilir ve sesin bozulmasını düzeltebilir.

*AI AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, Soundbar'ın ses performansını artıran algoritmalar kullanarak soundbar'ın yerleştirildiği ortama göre kendini dengeleyen otomatik bir ses ayarlama teknolojisidir.

LG AI Sound Pro, Farklı İçerikler için Sesi Optimize Eder

AI Sound Pro'nun sunduğu özel ses modları ile içeriğinizin keyfini çıkarın. Film izlerken, haberleri takip ederken veya müzik dinlerken içeriğinizi analiz ederek optimum ses sağlar.
There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

Bu video, SC9S Standının LG OLED C2/C3 ile nasıl kurulacağını gösterir. İzlemek için tıklayın.

Daha fazla bilgi
Yeşil ormanın havadan çekilmiş bir fotoğrafı
Farklı yüksekliklere sahip gri küpler rastgele yerleştirilmiştir.

Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastikten Üretilmiştir

UL, LG Soundbar'ın bazı parçalarında geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanıldığından, LG Soundbar'ı ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) ürünü olarak onaylamıştır. Portatif soundbar üretimine daha düşünceli bir yaklaşım getiriyoruz.

*Yukarıdaki görüntü temsilidir.

Soundbar kutusu, EPS köpük dolgu malzemesini gösterecek şekilde açılmış, resmin sağ tarafında yer almaktadır.

Geri Dönüştürülmüş Kağıt Hamurundan Ambalaj

EPS köpükten (strafor) ve plastik torbalardan geri dönüşümlü kalıplanmış hamura dönüştürülen LG Soundbar'ın iç ambalajı, SGS tarafından onaylanmıştır.

*SGS denetim, doğrulama, test ve belgelendirme hizmetleri sunan çok uluslu bir İsviçre şirketidir.
**Yukarıdaki görsel temsili amaçlıdır, ürünün gerçek görseli farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Kanal Sayısı

    3.1.3

  • Çıkış Gücü

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

  • Ana

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    3.1.3

  • Çıkış Gücü

    400 W

  • Hoparlör Sayısı

    9 EA

SES EFEKTI

  • AI Sound Pro

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Müzik

    Evet

  • Sinema

    Evet

  • Net Ses Pro

    Evet

  • Spor

    Evet

  • Oyun

    Evet

  • Güçlendirilmiş Bas / Güçlendirilmiş Bas +

    Evet

YÜKSEK ÇÖZÜNÜRLÜKLÜ SES

  • Örnekleme

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

SES FORMATI

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • Dolby Digital

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Evet

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

  • AAC+

    Evet

  • MQA

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Optik

    1

  • HDMI Girişi

    1

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Çözücü - SBC/AAC

    Evet

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet

  • Hazır Kablosuz Arka Hoparlör

    Evet

  • Alexa ile çalışır

    Evet

  • Spotify Bağlantısı

    Evet

  • AirPlay 3

    Evet

  • Chromecast

    Evet

  • Google Home ile çalışır

    Evet

HDMI DESTEKLI

  • Pass-through

    Evet

  • 4K Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • VRR / ALLM

    Evet

  • 120Hz

    Evet

  • HDR10

    Evet

  • Dolby Vision

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (ARC)

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (e-ARC)

    Evet

  • Tüketici Elektronik Kontrolü (CEC Simplink)

    Evet

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Uzaktan Uygulama (Remote App) - iOS/Android OS

    Evet

  • AI Pro Mekan Kalibrasyonu (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Soundbar Modu Kontrolü

    Evet

  • TV Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Ana

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

AĞIRLIK

  • Ana

    4,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7,8 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    22,7 kg

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • HDMI Kablosu

    Evet

  • TV Sinerji Aparatı

    Evet

  • Uzaktan Kontrol

    Evet

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Ana)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Ana)

    37 W

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Subwoofer)

    38 W

