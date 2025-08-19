Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86-98 inç LG Ultra Büyük TV'leri Keşfedin!

LG, Ultra Büyük Ekran TV yelpazesiyle inanılmaz bir izleme deneyimi sunuyor. Üstün teknolojinin , benzersiz şık tasarım ile kombinasyonu. En geniş ekranları LG TV farkıyla deneyimleyin.

LG Size Özel Seçimler

Sinema tutkunlarımız, spor fanatiklerimiz ve oyuncularımız için LG Ultra Büyük TV'ler ev eğlencesini yeniden tanımlıyor. 77 inçten   86 inçe  ve 100 inçe  kadar uzanan devasa ekran boyutlarıyla bu büyük TV'ler her sahneyi olduğundan daha büyük hissettiriyor. Yapay zeka destekli 4K ve 8K çözünürlük, keskin ayrıntılar sunarken Dolby Vision IQ, odanızın aydınlatmasına göre görüntü ayarlarını optimize ediyor.

 

Ayrıca, LG'nin α (Alfa) işlemcisi gelişmiş yükseltme teknolojisi sunarak ayrıntıları ve netliği artırır, böylece her şey ultra büyük ekranlarda bile keskin ve canlı görünür.

 

LG'nin TruMotion teknolojisi sayesinde ultra geniş görüntüleme açılarının, canlı renklerin ve kusursuz hareket işleme özelliğinin keyfini çıkarın. İster gişe rekorları kıran filmleri, ister canlı sporları izleyin, her an net ve berraktır. Game Optimiser modu, ALLM ve VRR ile LG Ultra Büyük TV'ler gecikmeyi azaltırken akıcı, sürükleyici bir oyun deneyimi sağlar.

 

Alanınız ve izleme tercihleriniz için hangi büyük TV'nin doğru olduğunu bulmak için TV boyut kılavuzumuza  göz atmayı unutmayın.

