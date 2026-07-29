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Laundry
What Is LG TurboWash™ and How Does It Clean Clothes Faster?
LG TurboWash™ is a washing technology designed to reduce cycle time while maintaining cleaning performance. It uses optimised water flow and targeted sprays (model dependent) to support faster everyday washing.
FAQ
What is LG TurboWash™?
LG TurboWash™ is a fast washing technology designed to deliver thoroughly cleaned clothes in a shorter time compared to conventional wash cycles.
Depending on the model, it can use optimised water flow and targeted sprays to help save time without compromising wash quality.
How does LG TurboWash™ work?
On supported models, TurboWash™ can use multiple water jets and controlled water pressure to distribute detergent and water more effectively through the load.
Some models may support TurboWash™ 360° designs that spray from multiple angles to speed up wash coverage.
Note: Specific mechanisms and cycle times vary by model and programme.
Is TurboWash™ suitable for everyday laundry?
Yes. TurboWash™ is designed for everyday laundry such as work clothes, school uniforms, sportswear, and casual wear.
It can be especially useful for busy households that want to reduce total laundry time.
Who is TurboWash™ best for?
TurboWash™ can be a good fit for:
• Families with frequent laundry loads
• Professionals with limited time
• Homes that wash multiple times a week
• Anyone who wants faster wash cycles without sacrificing everyday performance
How does LG ensure TurboWash™ delivers effective cleaning?
TurboWash™ is developed through internal testing to help ensure fast wash cycles still deliver effective cleaning.
By combining optimised water flow, spray control, and programme tuning, it is designed to maintain wash results while reducing cycle time.
Note: Performance may vary by model, programme, and usage conditions.
Why should you consider TurboWash™ when buying a washing machine?
When buying a washing machine, it can be helpful to consider technologies that reduce cycle time without sacrificing everyday cleaning performance.
TurboWash™ is designed to shorten wash time through optimised water flow and targeted spray performance, depending on the model.
This can be especially useful for busy households, frequent laundry routines, or users who want faster everyday wash cycles.
When comparing washing machines, reviewing time-saving features alongside capacity, energy efficiency, and fabric-care technologies can help you choose a model that fits your routine.