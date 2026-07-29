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Laundry
What Is an LG Washer Dryer and What Capacity Should I Choose?
An LG washer dryer combines washing and drying in a single appliance, helping save space while simplifying laundry routines. This guide explains how washer dryers work, how to choose capacity, and what to check before buying.
FAQ
What is an LG washer dryer?
An LG washer dryer is a combination laundry appliance that washes and dries clothes in a single machine.
It is designed for households that want the convenience of washing and drying in one continuous cycle without needing separate appliances.
What are the main benefits of a washer dryer?
The main benefit of a washer dryer is convenience.
You can wash and dry in one machine, saving space and reducing the need for multiple appliances.
It is especially useful in homes where installing a separate tumble dryer is difficult due to limited space or ventilation restrictions.
What capacity (kg) washer dryer should I choose?
Choosing the right capacity depends on household size and laundry habits.
• 8–9kg models are suitable for individuals or couples
• 10–11kg models are ideal for small families
• 12kg and above is recommended for larger households or frequent laundry loads
Keep in mind that drying capacity is usually lower than washing capacity in all‑in‑one machines.
Who is an LG washer dryer best for?
An LG washer dryer is ideal for homes with limited space, such as apartments, studios, or smaller houses.
It is also suitable for households that want a simple, all‑in‑one laundry solution without installing a separate tumble dryer.
What should I consider before buying a washer dryer?
Before buying a washer dryer, consider the following:
• Installation space and depth of the unit
• Difference between washing and drying capacity
• Energy efficiency label
• Typical cycle time for wash‑and‑dry programmes
• Noise level if installed in open‑plan spaces
These factors help ensure the washer dryer fits your home and lifestyle.
How can I check energy efficiency for LG washer dryers in the UK?
In the UK, LG washer dryers display the official UK energy label, with ratings ranging from A to G.
The label includes information such as energy consumption, water usage, noise level, and performance ratings, making it easier to compare models before purchase.
Note: Label format and requirements may vary by region.
Are LG washer dryers reliable for everyday use?
LG washer dryers are designed for everyday household use and undergo internal testing for durability, performance, and safety.
Selected models feature LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor technology, which is designed to reduce mechanical wear and support long-term reliability.
Note: Reliability features may vary by model.
What should you consider before buying a washer dryer?
Before buying a washer dryer, it helps to review a few practical factors to make sure the appliance fits both your space and your laundry routine.
• Capacity – Check both the washing capacity and the lower drying capacity, as these are usually different in all-in-one appliances.
• Space and installation depth – Washer dryers are designed to save space, but it is still important to confirm dimensions, clearance, and ventilation requirements.
• Laundry habits – A washer dryer can suit homes that want one-machine convenience, especially for smaller loads and everyday use.
• Cycle time – Combined wash-and-dry programmes can take longer than using separate appliances, so think about how this fits your routine.
• Energy efficiency and noise – Compare official labels and consider whether the appliance will be used in open-plan or compact living spaces.
Reviewing these points can help you decide whether a washer dryer is the right fit for your household.