LG Commercial Display category lineup

A whole new dimension of LG Commercial Display

LG will transform your business and allow you to experience the new level of creativity with Information Display signage.

High-efficiency airflow solution with LG ERV

LG’s ERV system delivers outstanding energy-saving performance and a space-efficient design, maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

Success stories with LG solutions

Rituals, the Netherlands

Rituals is a brand built on care, the feeling of luxury and attention to detail. For its flagship House of Rituals, LG displays transform the space with light and texture while giving a clear sense of the brand.

 

Hyundai Motor showroom, the Netherlands

Hyundai Motor Netherlands chose digital signage solutions from LG to improve its customer experience. In collaboration with Mei-Concepts B.V. and Notice Branded Media, LG upgraded Hyundai's showroom.

 

KappAhl, Sweden

With over 370 stores, KappAhl has a very strong presence in Europe. To position this well-known brand in a new light, KappAhl has chosen LG technology such as Transparent LED Film and Ultra Stretch signage to stand out in the crowd and display its products in-store in an innovative and unique way.

 

RedPharma, Belgium

Pharmacy clients in 200 locations around Belgium are pleased with the cost-efficiency, visibility and flexibility offered by LG 55XS2E. RedPharma, specialized in brand activation, digital solutions and merchandising for Belgian pharmacies, was looking to find a digital solution for store windows.

 

Explore LG solutions for retail business

LG SuperSign Cloud
Curvable OLED Signage
Window Facing Signage
Check our products for your business

All-in-One LED LAPA163

All-in-One LED
LAPA163

Flat OLED Signage 55EJ5K

Flat OLED Signage
55EJ5K

LG Kiosk  27KC3P-M

LG Kiosk 
27KC3P-M

Virtual Production LED  LBCG026

Virtual Production LED 
LBCG026

Mesh LED  GMBD035

Mesh LED 
GMBD035

Curvable OLED Signage 55EF5K-L

Curvable OLED Signage

55EF5K-L

Curated retail. For you.

Are you looking for a product that’s right for you?

Complex mall outdoor area
Complex mall shopping area
Pop-up store
Mobile flagship store

Empower every corner of your retail business

retail
For consumers

We aim to provide an interactive shopping experience with easy access to information.

For retail owners

We aspire to elevate the brand experience through exquisite interior design complemented by vibrant content.

For IT directors

LG software with signage enables real-time product monitoring, and the CMS allows easy content management.

