49" Hotel TV

Specs

Support

Resource

49" Hotel TV

49LU661H

49" Hotel TV

(2)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert(Bright Room), Expert (Dark Room)

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)

POWER

Energy saving(Max)

Energy saving (Max): 22.9W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

RF (1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM/Flash/HTML5

Pro:Centric Application

Yes PCA 3.8

DRM

S/W Type

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)

1,110 x 705 x 303/14.5kg

W x H x D/Weight (w/o packing, w/o stand)

1,110 x 650 x 81.1/11.3kg

W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)

1,296 x 770 x 171/17.2kg

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB,CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

A

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

113.6

Typical

88.7

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LU661H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.