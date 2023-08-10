About Cookies on This Site

55" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

55" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

55XS4F-B

55" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS, M+ (WRGB)

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

4000

Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

3200

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Haze 3%, QWP

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, External Speaker (L/R)

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

12.0 mm (T/B), 9.9 mm (L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4 mm

Weight (Head)

25.0 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,360 x 231 x 844 mm

Packed Weight

30.2 kg

Handle

Yes (2ea)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

375 W / 400 W

Smart Energy Saving

140 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG/EIG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor)

Optional

Landscape Wall Mount (WM-L640V), Portrait Wall Mount (WM-P640V), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55XS4F-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55XS4F-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55XS4F-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55XS4F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.