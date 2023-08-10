About Cookies on This Site

49" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

49" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

49XS4F-B

49" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

Outstanding Visibility with Extreme Brightness1

Outstanding Visibility with Extreme Brightness

LG's XS series of window-facing digital signage captivates customers with their bright and vivid image quality. The XS series helps businesses enhance their brand image while making customers' shopping experience more enjoyable.
High Brightness1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 4,000 cd/m², XS series clearly delivers contents and attracts public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.

* Except 75XS2C (2,500 cd/m²

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Slim Bezel1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

Slim Bezel

The XS series attracts attention with elegant design, featuring a slim bezel. These displays enhance the visual impact of the played content and the retail store's overall atmosphere.
Smart Brightness Control1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for effi cient power management.
Wide Operating Temperature Range1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

Wide Operating Temperature Range

The panel offers superb reliability in a wide range of operating temperatures.
Conformal Coating1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating improves the long-term reliability of the main board and power board, protecting them from dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
webOS Smart Platform1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

Energy Saving

XS Series offers high energy effi ciency, thanks to the M+ panels.
webOS Smart Platform1
HIGH PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.

* System-on-Chip

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS, M+ (WRGB)

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

4000

Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

3200

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,300:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Haze 3%, QWP

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, External Speaker (L/R)

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

9 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5 mm

Weight (Head)

20.5 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,181 x 212 x 725 mm

Packed Weight

25 kg

Handle

Yes (2ea)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

345 W / 370 W

Smart Energy Saving

135 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG/EIG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor)

Optional

Landscape Wall Mount (WM-L640V), Portrait Wall Mount (WM-P640V), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49XS4F-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49XS4F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.