49" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing

* Except 75XS2C (2,500 cd/m²
* System-on-Chip
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
-
3200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, External Speaker (L/R)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
9 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,181 x 212 x 725 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
25 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes (2ea)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Typ./Max
-
345 W / 370 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
135 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG/EIG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor)
-
Optional
-
Landscape Wall Mount (WM-L640V), Portrait Wall Mount (WM-P640V), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
