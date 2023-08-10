About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

55VM5E-A

55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Backlight Type

Direct

Penel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Pixels(HxVx3)

6,220,800

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

30,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

1.07Billion(10 bit)

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

3%

Brightness

500nit

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

Life Time(Typ.)

60,000Hrs (Trp.)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Digital

O(2), HDCP2.2

USB

O,(2.0)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

0.9 (top/bottom/left/right even bezel) mm (1.8mm) Penel Bezel + Penel Bezel

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm

Weight (Head)

18.6 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

25.3 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Handle

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Tile Mode

Yes(up to 15x15)

Source Selection

RGB, HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI, DP, OPS, USB

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, (User video, Inversion, Washing Bar will be supported from '15.9) Scheduling is supported additionally

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

Time

Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

O (PC/DTV)

Power on Status

Standby, PWR, LST

DPM wake up

Clock / Clock+Data selectable

Energy Saving

O (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

Contents scheduling

USB, Internal memory

USB Colning

Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync, Network sync

Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)

O (USB, IR, OSD)

Power on Delay

0 ~ 250

Content Rotation

OFF, 90, 180, 270

OSD Portrait Mode

OFF, 90, 180, 270

Configuration Setup

USB auto Playback

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key

Fail over

USB, RGB, DP, DVI, HDMI1, HDMI2,OPS Internal Memory

SuperSign Server Setup

SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

SetID Setup

Manual, Auto

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Switch

No

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

160 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

ePEAT(US only)

NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55VM5E-A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.