Which Heat Pump type is right for me?

As its name suggests, a monobloc heat pump system comes in a single unit. The components of a monobloc system are all contained in an outdoor unit that allows for more efficient use of indoor space. This means it only connects to a water tank, so there’s no need to install an indoor unit in your machine room. If you have an existing water tank, a monobloc can easily be connected. Depending on your existing heating system, you may also gain more space where a boiler was previously installed for storage or any other use. These self-contained systems do not require refrigerant piping and can be easily installed by simply connecting the water piping. They also eliminate the risk of refrigerant leaking into the house, as the only element that gets inside the house is water. Any trained heating system engineer can conveniently install a monobloc system without additional F-gas qualifications. While a monobloc system can save space indoors, the outdoor units can be larger and heavier than other air-to-water heat pumps, so it’s important to be sure that there is enough space to fit the unit on the property.