US762H Series

4K UHD Hospitality TV
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct
* 65 inch
** All images are for illustrative purpose only.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colors
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
Pro:Centric Direct
* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT function.
* Soft AP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
All Spec
Inch
49"
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
Backlight Unit Type
Edge
Nano
Yes
Brightness (cd/m²)
400nit
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
1000000:1
Response Time(G to G, ms)
8
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Life span (hrs)
30,000
SoC
K6Hp (Quad)
HDR
HDR 10 Pro, HLG
Audio Output
10W + 10W
Speaker System
2.0ch
AI Sound
Yes
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes (Ready)
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
Analog
PAL
Teletext / Auto Teletext
Yes/Yes
Pro:Centric Smart
Data Streaming (IP & RF), HCAP (GEM, HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready, webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Pro:Centric Direct
Pro:Centric Application (v4.0)
Pro:Centric V
Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8)
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R
Standalone
Quick Menu (v4.0)
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
webOS version
Yes (webOS 5.0)
Commercial Smart UX
Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, CP App, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready, MR18HA), SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm), Mood Display
Connectivity
Soft AP, WiFi (802.11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), LG TV Plus App, DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay
Artificial Intelligence
Voice Recogion, IoT
Ease Installation
EzManager, USB Cloning
Management
Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Self Diagnostic (IP Remote), SI Compatible (TV Link tuner, RS232C), HTNG-CEC (v1.4), Simplelink (HDMI-CEC, v1.4), IR Out (RS-232C, HDMI), Multi IR Code
Hospitality Feature
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (limited), Port Block, Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant On, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005)
Setting Option
Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Energy Saving mode
Set Side
HDMI In (1, v2.0), USB (2, v2.0), CI Slot (1)
Set Rear
HDMI In (1, v2.0), Headphone Out (1), RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (1, optical), RS-232C (1, D-Sub 9Pin), RJ12 (1), RJ45 (1, Ethernet, Aux), External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack) - 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (except 65", supported after purchasing Stand), Lock Down Plate (for easy installing ) (except 65", supported after purchasing Stand)
Vesa
200x200
WxHxD/Weight (without stand)
1096 x 640 x 63.6 / 14.0kg
WxHxD/weight (Packing)
1192 x 760 x 190 / 20.0kg
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
Max
147W
Typical
122W
Stand-by
0.5W
Safety
CB, CU TR
EMC
CE
ErP Class
G
On Power Consumption
89W
Luminance Ratio (%)
65%
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
123kWh
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
Power Cable
Yes (1.55M, Angle Type)
