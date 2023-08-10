55" OLED Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Actual UI may differ
* Customized Ul may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
All Spec
-
Inch
-
55
-
Resolution
-
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
500
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG / Dolby Vision)
-
• / • / •
-
Audio Output
-
20W + 20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
•
-
Hospitality Solution
-
Pro:Centric Smart (Data Streaming (IP & RF), HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) Service Carousel (TLL/XML) (GEM / HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready)), Pro:Centric Direct 3.0, Pro:Centric V(Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8)), Pro:Cenric Server(PCS400R, PCS200S), Quick Menu 3.0, Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
USB (2.0), Headphone Out, RF In 2, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video (Phone Jack Type)), Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin (Control & Service)), RJ45 (Usage Purpose 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,228 x 738 x 251/ 23.0
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,228 x 706 x 46.9 / 18.9
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,345 x 810 x 207 / 28.6
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
-
293W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
