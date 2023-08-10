About Cookies on This Site

55" OLED Hotel TV

55ET961H0ZA

(2)
The premium OLED brand, LG OLED TV, embraces cutting edge hospitality management technology - LG Pro:Centric. It delivers greater usability and convenience for seamless exploration of TV content, and also provides great solutions for hotel management.
Perfect Black. Intense Color
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Perfect Black. Intense Color

LG OLED TV provides richness in all colors, boasts aesthetic touch of nature, and lifelike vision. Equipped with over 8 million of self-lighting pixels operating individually, the product completes the Perfect Black.
Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics

Furnished with sleek design, the product takes its artistic aspect to the next level. As the need for distinct elements like bezel or a thick stand has been eliminated, the refined but aesthetically breathtaking design intensifies the viewing experience.
Cinematic Sound to Impress Visitors
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Cinematic Sound to Impress Visitors

Dolby Atmos® offers a dynamic and surround sound experience even where the space is limited, facilitating the discernment of every details of the movement in a scene. With Dolby Vision™, the product provides a truly unique cinematic experience.
4K Cinema HDR
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

4K Cinema HDR

LG 4K Cinema HDR offers the filmmaker's vision by use of HDR formats. Now, a unique cinematic experience is available at hotel rooms with Dolby Vision™ and HDR 10.
OLED Gallery Mode
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

OLED Gallery Mode

Bring the wonders of the world to your Hotel space with OLED Gallery Mode. From photography of beautiful places to world-renowned artwork, Gallery Mode provides a great selection of beautiful images and videos. Stunning contents create a perfect atmosphere that suits your visitor's mood.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

 * Actual UI may differ

Pro:Centric Direct Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

* Customized Ul may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).

Voice Recognition
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.
SoftAp
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAp   

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

55

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

500

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG / Dolby Vision)

• / • / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Hospitality Solution

Pro:Centric Smart (Data Streaming (IP & RF), HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) Service Carousel (TLL/XML) (GEM / HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready)), Pro:Centric Direct 3.0, Pro:Centric V(Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8)), Pro:Cenric Server(PCS400R, PCS200S), Quick Menu 3.0, Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot

Set Rear

USB (2.0), Headphone Out, RF In 2, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video (Phone Jack Type)), Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin (Control & Service)), RJ45 (Usage Purpose 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,228 x 738 x 251/ 23.0

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,228 x 706 x 46.9 / 18.9

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,345 x 810 x 207 / 28.6

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Typ.)

293W

Stand-by

0.3W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

