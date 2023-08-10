We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.
The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.
* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country.
Enhance Your Interior
Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
Thrilling Sports Experience
Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.
The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.
Bring the Cinema Home
The lively colours and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.
All Spec
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W (10W per Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Size (Inch)
-
75"
-
Resolution
-
3840*2160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
356nit
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz
-
Main Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
W/O Packing 1,678 x 1,027 x 361 mm
With Packing 1,820 x 1,115 x 200 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
W/O Packing 1,678 x 964 x 60 mm
With Packing 1,820 x 1,115 x 200 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
W/O Packing 31.8 kg
With Packing 40.7 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
W/O Packing 31.4 kg
With Packing 40.3 kg
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
-
No / Yes / Yes
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HEVC
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
