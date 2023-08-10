About Cookies on This Site

86UQ801C0LB

4K UHD Smart TV

(2)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD Smart TV

In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.

* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.

HGiG,Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.

Video thumbnail that installs TV stand.

Check out the video on how to install your LG TV stand

Following these simple steps helps you to install the TV stand easily.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

SMART TV

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Who.Where.What?

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

CI Slot

x1

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600x400

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1927x1104x59.9 mm

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1927x1167x362 mm

TV Stand (WxD)

1532x362 mm

TV Weight without Stand

45.2 kg

TV Weight with Stand

45.9 kg

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2115x1215x228 mm

Packaging Weight

58.4 kg

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD LED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Brightness (Set Typ.)

300 nit

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen5

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86UQ801C0LB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86UQ801C0LB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86UQ801C0LB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86UQ801C0LB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.