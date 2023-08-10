We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.
* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country.
Enhance Your Interior
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
HGiG,Immerse Yourself in the Game
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
Thrilling Sports Experience
The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.
Bring the Cinema Home
On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.
All Spec
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in)
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Who.Where.What?
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB Input
-
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600x400
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927x1104x59.9 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927x1167x362 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1532x362 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
45.2 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
45.9 kg
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2115x1215x228 mm
-
Packaging Weight
-
58.4 kg
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD LED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
-
300 nit
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen5
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
