Open Frame

*Quarter Wave Plate
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
49" (48.50" Measured Diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
3000
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
Bezel Width
-
9 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,092.7 x 626.4 x 105 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
21.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,195 x 196 x 760 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
26.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0℃ to 50℃
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Typ./Max
-
250 W / 290 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
95 W
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+
(Software compatibility may change over time.)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
-
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500) * Stand is not available
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
