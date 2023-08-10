About Cookies on This Site

55" 3,000nits FHD Open-frame Display

01_High-Brightness_1522974371653
Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 3,000 cd/㎡, XF series clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
02_Visible-with-Polarized-Sunglasses_1522974504635
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

*Quarter Wave Plate

04_Smart-Brightness-Control_1522974617615
Outstanding Visibility

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
05_High-Operating-Temperature_1522974682876
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces additional costs for air conditioning system.
06_Conformal-Coating_1522974737913
Product Reliability

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on every major circuit board eliminates such troubles by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
07_High-Performance-with-webOS-Smart-Platform_1522974801278
Easy Maintenance

High-Performance with webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.
07_Space-Efficiency_1516694180166
Easy Maintanance

Space Efficiency

The slim depth saves space for installation and makes the enclosure design slimmer.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55" (54.64" measured diagonal)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

3000

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, External Speaker

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8 mm

Weight (Head)

26.5kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0℃ to 50℃
(w/o Direct Sunlight or with Cooling Systems in Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

250 W / 300 W

Smart Energy Saving

120 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)

Optional

Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49XF3E-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49XF3E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
XF_Series_75XF3ES 75XF3C 55XF3E 49XF3E_LG_Digital_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.