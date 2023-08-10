About Cookies on This Site

32TA3E-B

32" 400 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

Built-in Interactive Touch1
All-in-one Touch Experience

Built-in Interactive Touch

The TA3E series is a built-in touch display that provides immediate touch experiences without the need to purchase any separate overlay touch accessories. Various touch-based solutions can be applied for customer interactions to promote your brand, with a maximum of 10 touch points* supported.

* Touch points can vary depending on the connection environment.

Embedded Writing Solution1
All-in-one Touch Experience

Embedded Writing Solution

The LG IDB, the embedded writing application, offers an all-in-one solution for advanced customer engagement. No separate PC or software is necessary for white board performance, so operators can easily create two-way communication channels.
User-friendly Smart Platform1
Simple Customization

User-friendly Smart Platform

The LG webOS smart platform supports web-based HTML5 and offers SDK*, allowing SIs to easily build their own apps for customer solutions. Also, it enhances user convenience with an intuitive UI optimized for business purposes.

* SDK: Software Development Kit

Compatibility with AV Control System1
Simple Customization

Compatibility with AV Control System

The TA3E series is compatible with AV control system, with which users can easily manage, monitor and control LG commercial displays from one location.

* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

Beacon Supported1
Simple Customization

Beacon Supported

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support, the TA3E series lets stores provide coupons and information in real-time, which increases interactivity with customers at the moments when it most counts.
Easy Touch Navigator on Display1
User Convenience

Easy Touch Navigator on Display

The touch menu is a subsidiary menu introduced to improve user-friendliness. Users can run the desired function or change the settings from anywhere by softly pressing the screen to call up the touch menu. The SI folder is especially designed to gather and show customized apps, making it easy for users to find and use them.
Auto Signal Switching1
User Convenience

Auto Signal Switching

The failover function enables the display to detect the available input signals and automatically change the source when the current signal is disconnected or other higher priority signals* are connected. Users can prepare backup sources for any unexpected error.

* The priority can be set by users.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP1
User Convenience

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP* features multi screen in a single display with upto 2 input sources, thus maximizing usability of the screen. In addition, PIP** supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts, so users can arrange many different usage scenarios efficiently.

* PBP: Picture-by-Picture
** PIP: Picture-in-Picture

High Reliability1

High Reliability

Superior Picture Quality with IPS
The LG IPS panel has a wide viewing angle that delivers clear content, no matter where viewers see content on the display.
Conformal Coating
Power board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

32"

Brightness (w/o Protection Glass, Typ., cd/m²)

400

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio Out

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

32.7 mm (Even)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

768.4 x 462.9 x 74.5 mm

Weight (Head)

10.3 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

852 x 560 x 152 mm

Packed Weight

12.2 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

60 W / 85 W

Smart Energy Saving

45 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+
*Software compatibility may change over time.

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Stand (ST-322T), Wall Bracket (LSW230B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

TOUCH

Touch type

IR (Scattering)

Scan Time

10 ms ↓

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

2.8T (Anti-Glare)

Operating Systme Support

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 Over)

Multi touch point

Max 10 Points

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32TA3E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.