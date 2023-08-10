32" 400 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Touch points can vary depending on the connection environment.
* SDK: Software Development Kit
* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
* The priority can be set by users.
* PBP: Picture-by-Picture
** PIP: Picture-in-Picture
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
32"
-
Brightness (w/o Protection Glass, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In
-
Bezel Width
-
32.7 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
768.4 x 462.9 x 74.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
10.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
852 x 560 x 152 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
12.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Typ. / Max.
-
60 W / 85 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
45 W
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+
*Software compatibility may change over time.
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-322T), Wall Bracket (LSW230B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
-
Touch type
-
IR (Scattering)
-
Scan Time
-
10 ms ↓
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
-
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 Over)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 10 Points
