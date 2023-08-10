43" 450 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Touch points can vary depending on the connection environment.
* SDK: Software Development Kit
* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
* The priority can be set by users.
* PBP: Picture-by-Picture
** PIP: Picture-in-Picture
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
450cd/m2 (w/Glass 325cd/m2)
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In
-
Bezel Width
-
32.7 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,009.6 x 597.8 x 71.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
17.1 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,122 x 720 x 162 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
20.1 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Power Supply
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)
-
Typ. / Max.
-
75W/95W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
55W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA/Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
-
Touch type
-
IR (Scattering)
-
Scan Time
-
10 ms ↓
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
-
Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1/10, Mac OS X (10.7 or later), Android, Linux (kernel 3.9 or later)
-
Available object size for touch
-
Ø4 mm ↑
-
Accuracy
-
2mm ↓
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 10 Points
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
