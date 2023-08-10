43" 700 nits FHD 2.7G Hz Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Supported model: NIPPON PRIMEX (NP-3511, NP-3611).
*SDK: Software Development Kit.
*CMS: Content Management System.
*A laptop and a display must be connected to the same network.
*Installation of the PC client app is required. Go to the 'Tech Spec' section of this page for the minimum requirements and then download the app from the 'Business Resources' section.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
700
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
10.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,052 x 650 x 123 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
12.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
95W/125W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
66.5W
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
N/A/Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Speaker
-
Built in (20W : 10Wx2)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T43E)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.