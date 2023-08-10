49" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Digital Signage with High Visibility
With a powerfully enhanced smart platform, the SH7E series is a versatile display able to respond to each customer's specific needs. Moreover, it delivers clear and vivid content with high brightness, which is ideal for brightly lit locations.