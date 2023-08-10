About Cookies on This Site

49" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz Standard Signage
49SH7E-B

49SH7E-B

49" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz Standard Signage

(3)
Smart Digital Signage with High Visibility1

Smart Digital Signage with High Visibility

 

With a powerfully enhanced smart platform, the SH7E series is a versatile display able to respond to each customer's specific needs. Moreover, it delivers clear and vivid content with high brightness, which is ideal for brightly lit locations.

High Visibility2
Superior Picture Quality

High Visibility

 

The 700 cd/m² brightness is enough to stand out against the surrounding background, so signage can attract passerby and delivers content vividly and effectively.

Wide Viewing Angle2
Superior Picture Quality

Wide Viewing Angle

 

Thanks to IPS technology, SH7E series provides a clear, vibrant picture with no washed out tones at any angle.

04_SH7E_Thermal-Printer-Supported_27122018_D_1545949883900
Outstanding Performance

Thermal Printer Supported

 

Users can easily enable the thermal printer solution* by plugging a USB into the display. It functions versatilely as a ticketing machine for various locations such as restaurants, movie theaters, banks and airports.

*Supported model: NIPPON PRIMEX (NP-3511, NP-3611).

Real-time Control & Monitoring2
Outstanding Performance

Real-time Control & Monitoring

 

The maintenance gets easier and faster with Signage 365 Care, a cloud service solution provided by LGE service. It remotely manages status of displays in clent workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

06_SH7E_User-friendly-Smart-Platform_27122018_D_V1_1545952687076
High Performance

User-friendly Smart Platform

 

The LG webOS smart signage platform is tailored to diverse commercial requirements. It supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK*, so SIs can easily build and execute their own apps. Moreover, LG webOS enhances user convenience by providing an intuitive UI that is optimized for business purposes.

*SDK: Software Development Kit.

All-in-one Display1
High Performance

All-in-one Display

 

Powered by a smart platform, SH7E easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players.

Embedded CMS1
Easy Management

Embedded CMS

 

The embedded CMS* allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signages via remote control, without need for a separate PC. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.

*CMS: Content Management System.

Moblie & Web Monitoring1
Easy Management

Moblie & Web Monitoring

 

Through the control manager, the embedded web monitoring program, you can check the status, control settings, and receive log information and other data in real-time.

Optimized Work-Flow with LG Presenter2

Optimized Work-Flow with LG Presenter

 

LG Presenter, an embedded application, enables wireless screen sharing* between computers and LG digital signages. It provides users with a smart and convenient meeting experience, reducing time spent unnecessarily managing devices and cables for connection.

*A laptop and a display must be connected to the same network.
*Installation of the PC client app is required. Go to the 'Tech Spec' section of this page for the minimum requirements and then download the app from the 'Business Resources' section.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

Output

O(1, Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 pin phone-jack), RJ45 in, IR in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

Weight (Head)

14.3kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,197 x 760 x 166 mm

Packed Weight

17.4kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

110W/140W

Smart Energy Saving

77W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

N/A/Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG PRESENTER

OS (Windows)

Windows 7 (64bit), Windows 10 (64bit)

OS (macOS)

macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra

CPU (Windows)

2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher

CPU (macOS)

Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

Memory

4GB RAM

Hard Drive

1GB of free space

Graphics Hardware (Windows)

Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI

Graphics Hardware (macOS)

Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.