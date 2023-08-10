About Cookies on This Site

43UH5J-H

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Proper Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for an indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly deliver content and attract public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

ePEAT(US only)

NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Mobile CMS

YES

Connected Care

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

RGB In

NO

Audio In

YES

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

YES

DP Out

NO

Audio Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 15 degree

IP Rating

IP5X

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

PIP

YES

PBP

YES (4PBP)

Screen Share

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

YES

Beacon

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight (Head)

11.2Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

11.8Kg

Packed Weight

13.7Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

Handle

NO

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built-in

NO

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

80W

Max.

120W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

56W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UH5J-H)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UH5J-H)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(43UH5J-H)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UH5J-H)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UH5J-H)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.